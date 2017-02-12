With trade deadline approaching, Penguins could add defensive depth

After Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford signed coach Mike Sullivan to a contract extension the day after Christmas, he said his next order of business was to monitor his roster to see if it was strong enough — and healthy enough — to make another run at a Stanley Cup.

Within a few weeks of uttering those words, Rutherford watched Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Trevor Daley go down with injuries of varying severity.

All three are back and reasonably healthy, but as the March 1 trade deadline approaches, it seems safe to assume Rutherford would like to add depth on defense if the price is right.

A quintet of call-ups — Chad Ruhwedel, David Warsofsky, Cameron Gaunce, Derrick Pouliot and David Warsofsky — filled in admirably, but they've played a grand total of nine NHL playoff games between them. Oleksy played seven with the Capitals in 2013 and Pouliot played two for the Penguins last season.

It would be asking a lot to throw them into the playoff fire this spring.

If Rutherford merely wants to add a seventh defenseman with more experience than the call-ups the Penguins used, it shouldn't be a complicated process. The old depth-defenseman-for-a-mid-round-draft-pick move is always one of the more popular transactions on deadline day.

If he wants to add a player a little further up the depth chart, that's when it gets difficult.

Putting aside the tight salary cap spot the Penguins are in, teams often ask for and receive exorbitant prices in exchange for top-four defensemen.

When Edmonton went shopping for a top-four defenseman in June, it had to surrender Taylor Hall to get Adam Larsson. Similarly, when Columbus looked around for an addition to its top four last season, it gave its No. 1 center at the time, Ryan Johansen, to Nashville for Seth Jones.

It's hard to imagine the Penguins making a splash that size in the next three weeks.

Perhaps, though, Rutherford could pull another rabbit out of his hat.

On four occasions in his relatively short tenure with the team, he traded for a defenseman who didn't profile like a top-four player the day he was acquired, but quickly became one upon joining the Penguins.

In March of 2015, he sent Simon Despres to Anaheim for Ben Lovejoy and Robert Bortuzzo to St. Louis for Ian Cole.

The Despres deal was panned at the time, but in hindsight, Lovejoy played a critical role for a championship team last season. Cole has emerged as one of the team's most critically important players.

Last season, Rutherford picked up Trevor Daley from Chicago for Rob Scuderi and Justin Schultz from Edmonton for a third-round pick.

The Daley deal turned out to be one of the more lopsided thefts in recent NHL history, and the rebirth of Schultz after leaving Edmonton is one of this season's greatest stories.

“In some cases, some of those players were in situations that didn't work for them, and they were better players than what they were playing,” Rutherford said. “We identified some of those players and were able to acquire them. When they get here, one part of it is they come into an organization where the players are treated so well and all the resources and amenities that our ownership provides for us.”

The other part, Rutherford said, is coaching. For defensemen in particular, it's the mentorship of Sergei Gonchar.

“He obviously played the game for a long time,” Schultz said. “He was one of the best defensemen. Any advice he gives, you obviously want him to share. He's all about details. I think coming in here, I didn't really focus on that too much. Now, I'm just trying to focus on that. He's really preaching it and it's really been helping me. It's been huge.”

