Penguins

Injuries still in flux for Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin skates with the puck against the Canadiens during the third period Dec. 31, 2016.

The Penguins got a mixed bag of injury news as they practiced in Cranberry on Monday morning.

Evgeni Malkin remains on track to return as soon as Tuesday night's game with Vancouver, Bryan Rust will be out “longer term” and Conor Sheary has resumed skating, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Malkin has missed seven games with a lower-body injury. He has gone through two practices and a morning skate with full contact without incident and is on the verge of making his return to the lineup.

“Geno felt really strong today,” Sullivan said. “We'll see how he responds to the practice today. He'll be a game-time decision.”

Rust suffered an upper-body injury when he collided with Colorado goalie Calvin Pickard last Thursday.

“Rusty is longer term,” Sullivan said. “He's still being evaluated, so I'm reluctant to put a timeframe on it at this point, but he is longer term.”

Sullivan said he doesn't expect Rust's injury to be season ending.

“I wouldn't go there,” Sullivan said. “I do think it's going to be longer term. We're hopeful it's not going to be that significant.”

When Sheary suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 31, Sullivan said the left wing was expected to miss four to six weeks. He resumed skated Monday, two weeks into his recovery.

“We're encouraged with his progress. He's tracking pretty well,” Sullivan said. “We're hoping, now that he's back on the ice, it's a big step for him. We'll see where that goes, but we're really encouraged with the process that he's going through.”

Sullivan reported no change in Carl Hagelin status. The left wing has been out since suffering a concussion Feb. 4. He continued to skate on his own Monday.

“He's still status quo,” Sullivan said. “We'll see how he responds after today.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

