Penguins notebook: Maatta takes day of rest

Defenseman Olli Maatta is usually one of the players who lingers on the ice the longest at the end of a Penguins practice.

After Tuesday's morning skate, however, he retired to his locker stall in a timely fashion.

He had a good reason for the quick exit. Tuesday night's matchup with Vancouver started a string of five games in eight days for the Penguins.

“I think it's just managing a lot in the off days and taking care of your body,” Maatta said. “It's not the first time we're doing it this season. I think guys know what it's all about, focusing all the energy we can have on the games.”

Tuesday morning's early quit, incidentally, was defensemen coach Sergei Gonchar's idea.

“Gonch said it might be good to take it easy a bit,” Maatta said.

Injury report

Winger Carl Hagelin, who suffered a concussion Feb. 4 in St. Louis, joined his teammates for morning skate Tuesday wearing a yellow no-contact jersey.

“It's a step forward in the right direction,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's still in the concussion protocol, but that's the next step, introducing him into the group environment.”

Somewhere in middle America

The University of Nebraska-Omaha should have sent a cameraman to Tuesday's game to shoot footage for its next recruiting video. Three of the school's alumni — Vancouver forward Jayson Megna and Penguins wingers Jake Guentzel and Josh Archibald — played in the game.

It's a significant moment because the program is only two decades old, joining the NCAA Division I ranks in 1996-97. Only 11 UNO products have played in the NHL, starting with goalie Dan Ellis in 2000, continuing with Fox Chapel native Bill Thomas in the middle part of last decade, and including Tampa Bay defenseman Andrej Sustr today.

Megna was Archibald's roommate for one season and was recruited by Guentzel's father, Mike, a former UNO assistant coach.

“It's good to see more guys coming out of there getting a shot,” Megna said. “Archie having two goals the other night, I was really happy for him. It's cool to see guys coming from the same place get a chance to play.”

Birthday visit

Brandon Sutter was traded to Vancouver more than 18 months ago, but he still hasn't played a game as an ex-Penguin in Pittsburgh.

Sutter was scratched Tuesday night after suffering an apparent upper-body injury Sunday in Buffalo. When the Canucks visited the Penguins last season, Sutter was out with an abdominal injury.

The trip to Pittsburgh wasn't a complete loss for Sutter, who celebrated his 28th birthday Tuesday. He said his wife called his favorite local donut shop and had a few boxes of treats delivered to the Canucks locker room as a gift.

The trip also gave Sutter occasion to reflect on his three seasons in a Penguins uniform.

As he watched the team win a Stanley Cup last season, Sutter said he thought about near-misses they had in 2013, when they fell to Boston in the conference finals, and 2014, when they lost in the second round to the Rangers after having a 3-1 lead in the series.

“Looking back on those, those are chances you wish you could have taken advantage of,” Sutter said. “You get in the playoffs, and anything can happen. When it's your year, it's your year. Last year, I think the biggest thing for them was they got hot at the right time of the year. From March 1 on, they were almost unbeatable.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.