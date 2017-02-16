Penguins notebook: Hagelin hungry for game scenarios

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins winger Carl Hagelin relishes the chance to race defensemen to dumped-in pucks, but at Thursday's morning skate, he briefly dabbled with a role reversal.

Hagelin, still recovering from a concussion he suffered Feb. 4 against St. Louis, participated in every part of the Penguins' pre-game workout ahead of their matchup with Winnipeg and stayed on the ice late to go through a few extra contact-oriented battle drills in the corners.

To up his puck touches, the Swedish speedster even filled in as a defenseman a few times during line rushes. He hustled back to collect dump-ins and started breakouts for his usual linemates, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel.

Hagelin cracked a smile when asked about his blue-line duties.

“Any time you can be out there to make some passes (is good),” Hagelin said. “When you skate on your own, you mostly receive passes and take shots and stick handle. It was fun to be out there to play ‘D' for a couple shifts.”

When Hagelin will begin to work back into the team's winger mix depends on how he handles the increased physical exertion. Coach Mike Sullivan said Hagelin's next step is to become a “game-time decision.”

That might happen as soon as Friday against Columbus, at least based on the winger's post-practice feedback.

“I was doing some battling in the corner, and it felt good,” said Hagelin, who declined to share details on symptoms and if any linger. “I definitely feel good. There's still no timetable (for returning), but I'm moving in the right direction, for sure.”

More ache updates

Hagelin's injury news represented the best of the bunch for the Penguins, who also continued to track the progress of Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust, both out with upper-body ailments.

Sheary, who missed his seventh straight game, went through an on-ice workout with a Penguins skills coach before the team took the ice Thursday morning.

Rust, missing a third straight game, remains in the early stages of recovery and must undergo further evaluation, said Sullivan, who added there's no timetable in place.

Rink ‘on schedule'

The NHL's vice president of facilities operations, Dan Craig, understands the laws of physics and nature. But his perfectionist nature doesn't allow him to trust in them.

“Water will level itself,” Craig said Thursday from chilly Heinz Field, reciting a basic scientific fact, “but I don't take any chances on anything.”

Craig will make sure the ice level on the rink constructed in Heinz Field will be “laser-leveled” in time for the Feb. 25 Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“That's the way this works,” Craig said of the ice quality for the NHL's series of outdoor games. “Our expectations are the best of the best in the world, bar none.”

Craig, the league's ice guru, said preparations are “right on schedule.”

Crews were installing the boards surrounding the rink Thursday, and the spraying of the water to form the ice was to begin in the evening and continue through Saturday, 10-12 hours each day.

Within 36 hours after the ice is complete, crews will seal it and begin painting the markings and logos.

Is the forecast of temperatures near 60 over the next week a concern to Craig?

“Not at all,” he said, “because we will cover it up during the day, and we will be back at it at night when it's back down into the mid-40s. It's all good.”

Gifted wristers

Finnish phenom and Winnipeg rookie winger Patrik Laine made his first impression on the Penguins on Thursday, and even before he stepped on the ice, he had a distinctive characteristic in the eyes of the home team's blue liners.

“I don't know any other player who has the same kind of shot,” countryman Olli Maatta said of Laine, who entered the game with 26 goals and 47 points in his first 51 NHL appearances.

Added Brian Dumoulin: “He's got one of those (Alex) Ovechkin-type shots where he doesn't need a lot of room. He can get it off quick. And also he can score from any area.”

Laine's shooting prowess and size (6-foot-5, 206 pounds) made him a no-doubter at the 2016 entry draft, where he went second overall behind American dynamo Auston Matthews. And while Laine's 19.0 shooting percentage almost surely will drift backward as his NHL appearances accumulate, his marksmanship likely never will disappoint.

Penguins fans need only to look at Phil Kessel, a career 10.8 percent shooter, to recognize the staying power of a distinct way to deliver the puck to the net.

“I've said it on a number of occasions: He shoots the puck differently than most,” coach Sullivan said of Kessel earlier this month. “For me, that's one of the things that separates Phil from most other players. ... He doesn't need too many opportunities. He's that dangerous when he's shooting the puck.”

Bill West and Chris Adamski are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at cadamski@tribweb.com and wwest@tribweb.com.