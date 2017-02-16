Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Crosby scores 1,000th career point on 1st-period assist vs. Jets
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his 1000 point against the Jets in the first period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
USA Today Sports
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after an assist on a goal by left wing Chris Kunitz (14) against the Jets during the first period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The assist was Crosby's 1,000th career point.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby is surrounded by teammates after Crosby assisted on a goal by Chris Kunitz, for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby watches with Jake Guentzel (59) the replay of the goal by Chris Kunitz, for which Crosby received an assist and the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Winnipeg on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby acknowledges fans as he skates back to the bench after assisting on a goal by Chris Kunitz, for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.



Fittingly, Sidney Crosby's 1,000 point came courtesy of an old friend.

Crosby set up Chris Kunitz 6 minutes, 28 seconds into Thursday night's Penguins home game against the Winnipeg Jets to give him his 62nd point of the season and 1,000th over an NHL career that's spanned 757 games over 11 seasons.

Crosby beat Blake Wheeler to a puck in the left-wing faceoff circle, turned to his forehand with his back to the boards and fed an open Kunitz in the slot for a one-timer that beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The 37-year-old Kunitz has skated more shifts on Crosby's wing than anybody, flanking him regularly — though not always — dating to Kunitz's acquisition via trade from the Anaheim Ducks in February 2009.

Crosby reached 997 points with a goal and two assists two Saturdays ago in St. Louis. He recorded only two points — a pair of assists — over the next four games, which led to him getting a little impatient for the milestone moment to finally arrive.

“You don't want to have to stew over it,” he said.

Ultimately, though, it's a moment he will savor. As he approaches his 30th birthday, Crosby has become more introspective about his accomplishments in the game.

“I don't feel old, but I feel like there are times when you're younger, and it's maybe an extension of junior hockey. You used to get certain milestones, and it comes easy,” said Crosby, who breezed to 303 points in 121 games of junior hockey with the Rimouski Oceanic. “You look at it a little bit differently as you get older. It's something you try to enjoy a little more.”

When he won his second Stanley Cup championship last June, Crosby said he wanted to make sure he took the time to savor it.

The same applies to the 1,000-point milestone, especially as it couldn't have been accomplished without the players who set him up for goals or turned his passes into assists.

“You just kind of reflect a bit on all the teams you've been a part of and all the guys you've played with and how quickly it goes by,” Crosby said. “The number itself is a nice number, but I think you probably tend to think about all the guys I played with and the teams I played on.”

Crosby said he will commemorate the milestone in much the same way he achieved it: with teamwork.

Between equipment manager Dana Heinze and Crosby's father, Troy, he said he's sure the historic puck will be in good hands.

“Dana does a really good job of getting all that stuff for us,” Crosby said. “I've got it all somewhere. I usually give it to my dad. He's pretty good at taking care of that stuff. I end up putting it somewhere and finding it a few months later. It's something he takes good care of.”

Crosby is the 86th player to reach 1,000 points and the sixth to do so in a Penguins uniform. He and mentor/team owner Mario Lemiuex are the only players with more than 1,000 NHL points to get them all with the Penguins, though Jaromir Jagr reached 1,000 exclusively as a Penguins player but since has played for seven other teams.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

