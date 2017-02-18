NHL draws from previous Heinz Field experience for Stadium Series game

Dan Craig, the NHL's renowned ice guru, earlier this week might have taken offense to the question of whether it's realistic to hold the quality of the playing surface for the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game Saturday between the Penguins and Philadelphia at Heinz Field to the same standards found inside arenas.

Surely, the league must accept the possibility of marginal ice when the threat of snow, rain, sunshine or wind looms, right?

“Oh, no, no, no,” said Craig, whose official title is NHL senior director of facilities operations. “(The standards) go higher. Definitely.

“That's why we put the (200-person) crew together that we have. That's why we have the (custom-made, 300-ton-capacity refrigeration) truck. We know it's going to be a challenge. If it wasn't going to be a challenge, I'd have you guys out there doing it.”

A decade's worth of staging NHL games at outdoor venues has left Craig confident about his ability to create a rink in a variety of conditions. He learned lessons specific to Pittsburgh and Heinz Field in late 2010 and New Year's Day in 2011, when the Penguins hosted Washington in the Bridgestone Winter Classic on a rainy, mild day.

Craig is far from the only person drawing from past experience as he plans for the Penguins-Flyers showdown at the Steelers' home stadium. From ice makers to front office members to broadcasters to players, the 2011 game served as an instructive first try at Heinz Field.

Pipe plans

For Craig, a pressing matter to address at any venue is where to place the massive hoses that flood the rink. They must run from a water source to the hulking refrigeration unit that's parked outside the stadium and then head back to the playing area.

Fortunately, schematics drawn up in 2011 proved useful when Craig and his cohorts returned to Heinz Field on Feb. 12.

Also helpful to Craig is a more flexible schedule. Almost two weeks of preparation time represented a luxury for the ice crew compared to their previous operation at Heinz Field.

“The last time we came in on (Dec. 22, 2010) and worked right through until Christmas,” Craig said. “Here, we have the luxury of having a few extra days. So it's a good one for me to be able to bring in new people, do a little bit of training. The pressure is not on us to have the ice ready in six days, so it gives us a little bit of comfort and room to work with.”

Fun for all

Count Penguins chief operating officer Travis Williams among the people who, like Craig, viewed the return of an outdoor game to Heinz Field as a chance to get more rookies involved.

The Penguins turned their attention to Robert Morris' men's team and a collection of local youth teams, who eagerly accepted the invitation to compete on the same outdoor ice as Sidney Crosby and company.

Niagara University will play the Colonials at Heinz Field on Feb. 26.

“We wanted to have as many hockey events as we could,” Williams said. “Last time, we didn't get the opportunity to do that because the Steelers were still in the playoffs.”

Surprising sights

During his four-plus decades as a Penguins broadcaster, Mike Lange has learned how to capture the action with his words even when his eyes get an obstructed or limited view. He rated his experience with sight lines at Heinz Field in 2011 as better than the Penguins' trip to Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Stadium for the 2008 Winter Classic.

“It was very difficult in Buffalo because it was such a far sight line to the middle of the field,” said Lange, who has broadcast each of the Penguins' three previous outdoor games. “Heinz Field wasn't too bad. The only problem you had is where we were located to do the game. It was way down toward the tail end of the rink, where the goals are. … It's nothing that I haven't experienced before in an indoor rink.”

Of greater concern to Lange is how easily he and broadcast partner Phil Bourque will identify the names and numbers on the Penguins' new Stadium Series jerseys.

“I don't know what the uniforms are going to look like on the field,” Lange said. “That's a thing you have to kind of walk into blind. When you see them up close, it's a lot different than seeing them from above.”

Go with the flow

Rather than fight to maintain his daily and weekly routines leading up to the 2011 Winter Classic and 2014 Stadium Series game in Chicago, Chris Kunitz learned to embrace the quirks that come with the outdoor events.

“Obviously, there are some outside distractions,” Kunitz said. “Those are things that always make it almost feel like a holiday type of thing for us. Anytime you get the family around the ice rink, it usually takes that pressure off of maybe execution at practice and kind of raises that fun level.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.