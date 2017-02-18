Three Periods: Penguins GM Rutherford likely to target speed with any potential trades

FIRST

STAYING TRUE TO ROOTS

In 2007, on Ray Shero's first deadline day as Penguins general manager, the team acquired Gary Roberts, one of the game's all-time leaders in snarl, and Georges Laraque, one of the fiercest heavyweights to ever lace up skates.

The message was clear. The Penguins were going to become harder to play against.

The Penguins again would like to become harder to play against as this season's trade deadline approaches March 1, but in 2017, that term has taken on a different meaning.

Now, it's largely about being persistent on the forecheck and annoying in passing lanes on defense.

General manager Jim Rutherford could very well be active before the deadline, especially in acquiring help on the blue line, but don't expect him to target the biggest, meanest players on the market. Instead, Rutherford likely will set his sights on players who, in his words, fit right in on a roster “that disorients other teams, that uses team speed to do that.”

SECOND

Malkin Mania

More than a few members of the media posed the question during the past few months of whether Sidney Crosby's performance this season surpassed what he achieved in previous years. Perhaps the time has come to ponder whether Evgeni Malkin actually is the star in the midst of a career-defining season.

The simple answer is no. Malkin's performance this winter probably does not stand up to what the center did in 2011-12, when he allowed the Penguins to dominate puck possession and had 50 goals and 59 assists to claim the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award.

But the Russian's point production relative to his ice time in 2016-17 ranks sits just behind that storied 2011-12 season and ahead of the 2008-09 campaign, when Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy with 113 points. Through 50 games this season, Malkin averaged 3.87 points per 60 minutes of ice time, according to www.Corsica.hockey. In 2011-12, his mark was 4.17. In 2008-09, it was 3.70.

Also of note is that the nature of Malkin's point production this season closer resembles what he did during his league MVP season. His primary points per 60 minutes of ice time, 3.22, only ranks behind his rate from 2011-12 (3.67). In 2008-09, he relied far more on secondary assists and averaged 2.68 primary points per 60 minutes.

THIRD

A FEW MORE SHOTS

Conventional wisdom says Phil Kessel's spike in goal production in the second half of the season — he has seven in his last 10 games — was the result of him getting more pucks to the net.

That's true to a degree.

Kessel averaged 2.71 shots per game at the end of December. He has averaged 3.06 shots per game since. It's not a massive change, but that might be all it takes to make a difference on the scoreboard.

“It never hurts to put the puck on the net because anything can happen, and when you have a shot like Phil's, good things happen more often,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

OVERTIME

Name game

When the Penguins announced their lineup just before each game in recent weeks, the defensive pairing of Justin Schultz and Ian Cole continued to represent the “third pair” behind Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang as well as Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley.

But from the end of the All-Star break up to the point of Schultz's and Maatta's injuries Thursday against Winnipeg, five-on-five time-on-ice totals told a different story.

During each of the seven most recent games in which the Penguins had their preferred top six defensemen, Cole-Schultz garnered a higher amount of five-on-five ice time as a pair than Maatta-Daley, according to www.Corsica.Hockey. Not since Jan. 26 at Boston has Maatta-Daley tallied a higher total than Cole-Schultz.