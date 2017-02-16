Sidney Crosby's career milestones on the road to 1,000 points

FIRST POINT

Oct. 5, 2005: Crosby set up Mark Recchi for a power-play goal early in the third period of a 5-1 loss at New Jersey to record his first NHL point in his first NHL game. John LeClair and Devils defenseman Richard Matvichuk chased a puck into the right-wing corner. Crosby came out with it and centered to Recchi for a shot past Martin Brodeur.

FIRST GOAL

Oct. 8, 2005: Crosby scored his first career goal late in the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss to Boston. He picked up a puck from a net-front scramble that also included Recchi and Zigmund Palffy and scored on Bruins goalie Hannu Toivonen. Mike Lange's call? “Slap me silly, Sidney.”

100TH POINT

April 17, 2006: At the tail end of his rookie year, Crosby set up Ryan Malone for a power-play goal in the second period of a 6-1 win over the Islanders to become the youngest player in NHL history to record a 100-point season. Off a faceoff just outside the offensive zone, Crosby sent a diagonal pass ahead to Malone, who scored on a slap shot from the high slot.

100TH GOAL

Oct. 18, 2008: Crosby beat goalie Curtis Joseph to a loose puck, then banked a shot in off sliding defender Mikhail Grabovski for his 100th career goal in a 4-1 win over Toronto. Crosby also recorded his 200th career assist and 300th career point in the game.

PENGUINS TOP 10

Oct. 17, 2009: Crosby set up a Mike Rupp goal in the third period of a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay to record his 404th career point. That moved him into a tie with Ron Schock for 10th place on the Penguins all-time scoring list.

500TH POINT

April 8, 2010: In the second period of a 7-3 win over the Islanders, Crosby recorded a power-play assist for his 500th career point. He took a pass from Sergei Gonchar and unleashed a blast from the top of the right faceoff circle that tipped in off Bill Guerin at the net front.

PENGUINS TOP 3

Feb. 24, 2013: Midway through the second period of a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, Crosby made a cross-ice saucer pass on a five-on-three power play to set up Beau Bennett for his first career goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. It was Crosby's 637th career point, moving him past Rick Kehoe into third place on the Penguins all-time scoring list behind Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

1,000TH POINT

Feb. 16, 2017: Crosby earned his 1,000th career point with the help of a familiar linemate. Crosby beat Blake Wheeler to a puck in the left-wing faceoff circle, turned to his forehand with his back to the boards and fed an open Chris Kunitz in the slot for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Kunitz, has skated more shifts on Crosby's wing than any other Penguins player.