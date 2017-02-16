Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby's career milestones on the road to 1,000 points
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 8:06 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) reacts with Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) after Guentzel's goal during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby acknowledges fans as he skates back to the bench after assisting on a goal by Chris Kunitz, for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby watches with Jake Guentzel (59) the replay of the goal by Chris Kunitz, for which Crosby received an assist and the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Winnipeg on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby is surrounded by teammates after Crosby assisted on a goal by Chris Kunitz, for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
USA Today Sports
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reacts after an assist on a goal by left wing Chris Kunitz (14) against the Jets during the first period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The assist was Crosby's 1,000th career point.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) sits on the bench during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Crosby assisted on a goal by Chris Kunitz for the 1,000th point of his NHL career.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby acknowledges fans as he skates back to the bench after assisting on a goal by Chris Kunitz, for the 1,000th point of his NHL career, during the first period against the Jets on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Updated 27 minutes ago

FIRST POINT

Oct. 5, 2005: Crosby set up Mark Recchi for a power-play goal early in the third period of a 5-1 loss at New Jersey to record his first NHL point in his first NHL game. John LeClair and Devils defenseman Richard Matvichuk chased a puck into the right-wing corner. Crosby came out with it and centered to Recchi for a shot past Martin Brodeur.

FIRST GOAL

Oct. 8, 2005: Crosby scored his first career goal late in the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss to Boston. He picked up a puck from a net-front scramble that also included Recchi and Zigmund Palffy and scored on Bruins goalie Hannu Toivonen. Mike Lange's call? “Slap me silly, Sidney.”

100TH POINT

April 17, 2006: At the tail end of his rookie year, Crosby set up Ryan Malone for a power-play goal in the second period of a 6-1 win over the Islanders to become the youngest player in NHL history to record a 100-point season. Off a faceoff just outside the offensive zone, Crosby sent a diagonal pass ahead to Malone, who scored on a slap shot from the high slot.

100TH GOAL

Oct. 18, 2008: Crosby beat goalie Curtis Joseph to a loose puck, then banked a shot in off sliding defender Mikhail Grabovski for his 100th career goal in a 4-1 win over Toronto. Crosby also recorded his 200th career assist and 300th career point in the game.

PENGUINS TOP 10

Oct. 17, 2009: Crosby set up a Mike Rupp goal in the third period of a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay to record his 404th career point. That moved him into a tie with Ron Schock for 10th place on the Penguins all-time scoring list.

500TH POINT

April 8, 2010: In the second period of a 7-3 win over the Islanders, Crosby recorded a power-play assist for his 500th career point. He took a pass from Sergei Gonchar and unleashed a blast from the top of the right faceoff circle that tipped in off Bill Guerin at the net front.

PENGUINS TOP 3

Feb. 24, 2013: Midway through the second period of a 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, Crosby made a cross-ice saucer pass on a five-on-three power play to set up Beau Bennett for his first career goal on a one-timer from the left faceoff dot. It was Crosby's 637th career point, moving him past Rick Kehoe into third place on the Penguins all-time scoring list behind Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

1,000TH POINT

Feb. 16, 2017: Crosby earned his 1,000th career point with the help of a familiar linemate. Crosby beat Blake Wheeler to a puck in the left-wing faceoff circle, turned to his forehand with his back to the boards and fed an open Chris Kunitz in the slot for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Kunitz, has skated more shifts on Crosby's wing than any other Penguins player.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.