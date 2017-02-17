Penguins fall to Blue Jackets in overtime

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a tightly contested battle between teams that seemed destined to meet in the first round of the playoffs, Brandon Dubinsky made the difference Friday night.

Dubinsky kept the puck himself on a two-on-one and fired a shot in under the crossbar 1 minute, 4 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1 win over the Penguins.

The third-place Blue Jackets moved within a point of the second-place Penguins in the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus has won two of the first three meetings in the season series. The final matchup is April 4 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins ran their regulation unbeaten streak to nine games (6-0-3).

It was the second straight overtime game for the Penguins, who edged Winnipeg, 4-3, at home Thursday.

The first 10 minutes of the second period gave a tantalizing glimpse into what a playoff series between the teams might look like.

Fifty seconds into the period, Sidney Crosby cranked up a slap shot from the left wing that clanked off the crossbar.

The Blue Jackets came back down the ice and scored. William Karlsson threw a backhand pass that made its way through a maze of skates and sticks to Ryan Murray in the slot. He slipped a backhand shot inside the post before Matt Murray knew where the puck was.

About four minutes later, Columbus leading scorer Cam Atkinson danced into the high slot and fired a shot off the crossbar.

A minute later, the Penguins tied the score 1-1. Evgeni Malkin won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Ian Cole at the left point ,and his shot through traffic sailed inside the far post. It was the 500th assist of Malkin's career.

Columbus winger Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal waved off on a quick whistle later in the period, and the teams went into the third tied.

A big reason why a playoff matchup between the teams might be a barnburner is the obvious clash in the styles in the Interstate-70 rivalry.

On the first shift of the game, long-time antagonist Dubinsky pinned Crosby to the boards behind the play and wrestled with him for a while.

A few minutes later, after he objected to Malkin taking a late whack at a rebound, Columbus defenseman Josh Anderson kept throwing gloved punches until the referee had no choice but to levy a roughing minor.

The Blue Jackets were intent on establishing their dominance primarily via physicality. The Penguins, meanwhile, were trying to put their stamp on the game with speed and skill.

Each team's best scoring chances in the first period were in character.

Columbus, for example, had an apparent goal waved off when Matt Murray snagged a backhand shot by Karlsson, but Boone Jenner kept stabbing away at the goaltender until the puck tumbled across the goal line.

The Penguins, meanwhile, were thwarted by the left pad of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky after Carl Hagelin made a backdoor pass to Phil Kessel at the right post.

Hagelin was making his return to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a concussion. He returned to practice Tuesday and skated with contact for the first time Thursday morning.

His return gave the Penguins a little bit of a personnel boost up front. He skated with Malkin and Patric Hornqvist on the second line. Scott Wilson played third-line left wing with Nick Bonino and Kessel. Matt Cullen moved off the left side and back to his customary position as fourth-line center with wingers Tom Kuhnhackl and Eric Fehr.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.