Penguins

Penguins Maatta out six weeks with hand injury
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Getty Images
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta got to spend some time with the Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen. The two were teammates in the Finnish national program.

Updated 2 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A physical game with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night took a significant toll on the Penguins defense corps.

Olli Maatta will miss six weeks after having hand surgery, the team announced Friday. Maatta was injured on an open-ice hit by Jets forward Adam Lowry. If Maatta's recovery goes as scheduled, he will be ready to return at the beginning of April. The Penguins close out the regular season with five games during the month, ending on April 9.

Justin Schultz, meanwhile, left Thursday's game after being driven into the boards by Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien.

The Penguins did not release any details on Schultz's condition Friday morning, but they did make two recalls from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which indicates he will miss some time.

The Penguins called up left-handed Cameron Gaunce and right-handed Steve Oleksy.

Gaunce performed well in a three-game call-up in February, recording two assists. Oleksy has played nine games for the Penguins this season.

Chad Ruhwedel, who has been a healthy scratch for the past eight games, will also be part of the efforts to fill in for Maatta and Schultz. He has a goal and an assist in 11 NHL games this season.

Even before the injuries, there was speculation general manager Jim Rutherford was looking to improve his team's defensive depth before the March 1 trade deadline.

The Penguins carry an eight-game regulation unbeaten streak (6-0-2) into a Metropolitan Division matchup at Columbus on Friday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

