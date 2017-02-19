Penguins notebook: Fatigue evident in loss to Red Wings

Counting the regular season and playoffs, the Penguins have played 108 games in the last calendar year.

On Sunday afternoon, for one of the first times, it looked like it.

On the ice for the fourth time in six days, they fell 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings.

This season, the Penguins have averaged 34 shots on goal and 59 shot attempts per game. On Sunday, those totals were 26 and 46.

“We're doing everything we can, everything within our power. We're trying to give them enough rest. We've got a great strength and conditioning staff that advises us on the types of practices we run and how we try to prepare these guys to play,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Every team goes through it. We're no different than any other team. Our challenge is we have to find ways to be successful.”

They'll get no sympathy from the Red Wings, of course, who beat Washington, 3-2, in a shootout Saturday afternoon before traveling to Pittsburgh for Sunday's game.

“They outcompeted us,” winger Tom Kuhnhackl said. “If you look at them, they played not even 20 hours ago. They had an afternoon game yesterday. You would think we would have more juice that them, but they just outbattled us.”

Strength of schedule

Coming into Sunday's game, only eight of the Penguins' remaining 24 games were against teams currently holding down playoff positions.

A soft schedule will only benefit the Penguins, of course, if they win their games. They can count losses to Detroit and Arizona, teams that have flirted with last place in their respective conferences most of this season, among their last five outings.

“We have a high expectation of ourselves,” Sullivan said. “We'd like to go out and dominate every game if we could, but the reality is the other team is trying to win, too, and there are good teams in this league.

“We have a lot of respect for this league. I don't hold a lot of stock in the standings. I just think there's so much parity in this league. Every team is good. There's a fine line between winning and losing each and every night no matter who your opponent is.”

Injury report

Of the team's injured players, Sullivan said winger Conor Sheary (upper body) continues skating on his own. He said defenseman Justin Schultz (concussion) and winger Bryan Rust (upper body) are “status quo.”

Doling out ice time

Since Olli Maatta (hand) and Schultz went out with injuries Thursday, the defensemen who filled in for them — Chad Ruhwedel, Steve Oleksy and Cameron Gaunce — have played an average of about 13 minutes per game.

Moving forward, Sullivan could either try to ramp up the ice time for the depth defensemen as they feel more comfortable or continue to count on them for a dozen solid minutes or so while leaving the team's more experienced players on the blue line to do the heavy lifting.

“I think it's going to be a little bit of both, depending on how the game plays out and the circumstances,” Sullivan said. “They're certainly guys we think are capable. We know we can put them on the ice and they can play. That just speaks to the depth of our organization, that we have people we can plug in that can play and we have a confidence level in them that they can get the job done. We believe in those guys.”

Celebrating 1,000

The Penguins honored Sidney Crosby for reaching 1,000 career points before the game. His teammates presented him with a gold stick in the locker room. Owner Mario Lemieux gave him a plaque in an on-ice ceremony.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.