Penguins

Crosby, Malkin take penalties but also score to lead Penguins past Hurricanes
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal chase the puck during the second period Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores past Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward as Patric Hornqvist (72) watches during the second period Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
USA Today Sports
Penguins defensemen Ian Cole dives to pokes the puck away from Hurricanes forward Lee Stempniak (21) during the first period Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday night, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby filled up a different column on the stat sheet than they usually do.

Malkin took three minor penalties, and Crosby took two to account for all 10 of the team's penalty minutes.

They found a way to make up for their transgressions.

Crosby and Malkin each scored goals, leading the Penguins to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Penguins improved to 7-1-3 since the All-Star break and moved within three points of first-place Washington in the Metropolitan Division standings.

“Those guys are clutch for us all the time,” goalie Matt Murray said. “It doesn't make a difference whether they're taking penalties or not. They're always pretty clutch for us. They're always able to get us a goal when we need it. That's exactly what they did tonight.”

The Penguins got off to a blistering start, taking the game's first four shots and jumping out to a 1-0 lead when Patrick Hornqvist gloved down a clearing attempt and fired a puck on net that Scott Wilson tipped in.

Shortly thereafter, Malkin was called for hooking, left the penalty box two minutes later and immediately took a high-sticking minor.

Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal after the second penalty, taking advantage of a chunked Matt Cullen pass to convert on a two-on-one play down low with Lee Stempniak.

The penalties tipped momentum dramatically in Carolina's favor. From Wilson's goal through the end of the period, the Hurricanes had a massive 31-4 advantage in shot attempts.

“I think we took ourselves out of the game with some of the penalties that we took,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “You're in the penalty box for six of the 20 minutes. That's hard to get in the flow.”

The Penguins stabilized as the game went on and won thanks in large part to big plays from their star players.

Murray, for example, turned in an impressive 29-save performance. His most amazing stop — lying on his stomach and reaching up to grab a Victor Rask shot not with his glove hand but with the palm of his blocker hand — actually came after a referee's quick whistle.

“I don't think that really even counts as a save, which is unfortunate, but that was a good one,” Murray said.

Crosby's goal came after the penalty situation started to even out. With 14 seconds left on a five-on-three advantage late in the second, Crosby tipped in a Phil Kessel wrister from the high slot.

“It's not how you draw it up, but we did the right things at the right times of the game,” Crosby said.

In the third period, Carl Hagelin ran down a lost faceoff in the offensive zone and centered to Malkin to make it 3-1.

“I think it's important you know how to finish games, you know how to play with a lead,” Sullivan said. “I think our team knows how to do that. They've certainly shown an ability to play in a one-goal game or a two-goal game and continue to try to play the game on our toes and not go into any sort of a prevent defense.”

The Penguins played most of the game with five defensemen as Trevor Daley left late in the first period with a lower-body injury. Sullivan said Daley will be evaluated once the team returns to Pittsburgh.

They were already without two of their top six defensemen due to injury. Olli Maatta is expected to miss about six weeks with a hand injury, and Justin Schultz is out with a concussion.

“That's the nature of our business,” Sullivan said. “Fortunately, we have some depth. We've got guys who have stepped in and done an admirable job. We're hopeful with Trevor that it won't be anything significant.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

