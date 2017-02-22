Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins prepare for warm weather at Heinz Field
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 7:27 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Sweat beads formed on the foreheads of Arthur Moats, Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust, and it was warm enough that several members of the media were wiping their brows, too.

Those lucky enough to have brought sunglasses to Heinz Field on Wednesday were spared the shielding of their eyes from the stinging reflection of bright sun off the shiny insulation that covered the temporary rink constructed over the grass.

Temperatures nudged their way toward 70 degrees. Other than the hockey stick Steelers linebacker Moats did his best to awkwardly handle for the photo opportunity, nothing about the scene suggested hockey.

But — barring an extreme unforeseen circumstance between now and then — the long-planned hockey game between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will go on as scheduled Saturday at the venue.

“Seventy and sunny is a little awkward in February in a lot of places,” said Rust, a second-year winger for the Penguins. “But you've just got to take what the weather gives you and just make the most of it.

“Staying hydrated, that's something that we're always worried about, it doesn't really matter where the game is.”

Rust and another young Penguins forward, Sheary, playfully handled footballs Wednesday (Rust instinctively formed a Heisman Trophy pose), while the 246-pound Moats mimed his best stickhandling. It was an unusual feeling for each — despite the NHLers acknowledging how big of NFL fans they and their teammates are and Moats likewise extolling the virtues of watching hockey.

Sheary, a Massachusetts native, said he never played organized football. Michigan-born Rust only played during fifth-through-eighth grades. Moats claimed to have ice-skated just “one-and-a-half” times in his life, but he was a regular at Penguins playoff games last spring.

“It was just electric,” Moats said of the in-arena atmosphere. “It actually felt a little better being on the sideline and just cheering, and not having the pressure on me.”

Coincidentally, Sheary (upper-body injury) and Rust (lower-body) each have about as much chance of playing in the Stadium Series game Saturday as Moats does. Sheary termed his rehab as “day by day,” noting he hasn't been cleared to practice with teammates. Rust is even farther away from a return to full health.

“We'll focus on (coming back to playing) when it comes,” Sheary said as he looked up at the thousands of yellow seats on Heinz Field's west end. “Right now, today, I'm trying to take all this in and get to experience it as much as I can.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.