Penguins

Stadium Series preview: Penguins-Flyers top 5 countdown list
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pre Game signage for the Stadium Series up Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Heinz Field.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Penguins' Mario Lemieux, skates around the Capitals' Mark Tinordi during first period Friday April 19, 1996.
Flyers players Bernie Parent, left, and Bobby Clarke carry the Stanley Cup off the ice in Buffalo, May 28, 1975, after beating the Sabres.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flyers right wing Jaromir Jagr puts on a Flyers jersey on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011, after signing a one-year contract.
Associated Press
Flyers left winger Kevin Stevens (17) gets in front of New York Rangers defenseman Vladimir Malakhov as he chases the puck in front of Rangers goalie Johan Holmqvist during the third period Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2000.
Associated Press
Penguins goaltender Garth Snow is surrounded by hats after giving up the third goal of the third period to the Bruins' Andrei Kovalenko in a 5-2 loss Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2001.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby fights the Flyers' Claude Giroux during the first period in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during April 15, 2012 in Philadelphia.

Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie counts down the top five in several Penguins- and Flyers-related categories heading into Saturday's Stadium Series game:

Greatest Flyers

1. Bobby Clarke: The toothless, ruthless face of the franchise.

2. Bernie Parent: Two-time winner of Conn Smythe, Vezina trophies.

3. Bill Barber: Franchise's all-time goals leader with 420.

4. Mark Howe: One of the best two-way defensemen in history.

5. Eric Lindros: Power forward who revolutionized the game.

Greatest Penguins

1. Mario Lemieux: The graceful, unstoppable face of the franchise.

2. Sidney Crosby: Second Stanley Cup cemented his legacy.

3. Jaromir Jagr: Second on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

4. Evgeni Malkin: Powerful scorer has won everything there is to win.

5. Paul Coffey: One of the most prolific defenseman to ever play the game.

Greatest players to play for both teams

1. Jaromir Jagr: His free-agent signing with the Flyers in 2011 was a big deal.

2. Paul Coffey: All-time great Penguin played two seasons in orange and black.

3. Mark Recchi: In the all-time top 15 in scoring for both franchises.

4. Rick Tocchet: Flyers all-time penalty-minutes leader brought toughness to Penguins.

5. John LeClair: Legion of Doom winger did late-career stint with Penguins.

He played for the Flyers?

1. Kevin Stevens: Mario's top wingman played 23 games for the Flyers in 2000-01.

2. Ulf Samuelsson: Punishing defenseman finished his career in Philly in 99-00.

3. Moe Mantha: Top offensive defenseman of early Mario years played for Flyers twice.

4. Mike Bullard: A 185-goal scorer for the Pens went on to two decent years on Philly.

5. Zarley Zalapski: Penguins first-rounder finished NHL career with 12-game Flyers stint.

He played for the Penguins?

1. Rick MacLeish: Top sniper of the 1970s played two seasons for Pens in 80s.

2. Dave Schultz: The Hammer is a Philly legend. Had 500 PIMs for Pens, too.

3. Ed Van Impe: Hard-hitting defenseman played 24 games in Pittsburgh.

4. Garth Snow: Flyers goalie of the mid-90s played one season in black and gold.

5. Ross Lonsberry: Broad Street Bullies winger finished his career in Pittsburgh.

Bloodiest games

1. April 25, 1989: Rob Brown celebrates scoring the Penguins' ninth goal in a playoff game. Goalie Ron Hextall chases him around with his stick.

2. Nov. 9, 1975: Battleship Bob Kelly and Black Jack McIlhargey lead their teams onto the ice for a bench-clearing brawl.

3. April 15, 2012: Sidney Crosby trading punches with Claude Giroux was one of seven fights in this playoff meltdown.

4. April 1, 2012: Flyers coach Peter Laviolette and Penguins assistant Tony Granato nearly come to blows between the benches.

5. Oct. 29, 1981: Flyers forward Brian Propp spears Russ Anderson in the neck, Paul Baxter drops Behn Wilson with a left and it's on.

Most memorable playoff games

1. May 4, 2000 (Flyers, 2-1): Keith Primeau ends the longest game in modern NHL history 92:01 into overtime.

2. April 25, 2009 (Penguins, 5-3): Max Talbot fights Daniel Carcillo, shushes Philly crowd and sparks Pens from 3-0 deficit to series-clinching win.

3. April 22, 2012 (Flyers, 5-1): Fondly remembered in Philly. Claude Giroux hits Sidney Crosby, scores goal on game's first shift.

4. April 26, 1997 (Flyers, 6-3): Mario Lemieux's last game before his first retirement. Philadelphia crowd gives him a postgame standing ovation.

5. April 29, 1989 (Flyers, 4-1): The first series between the intrastate rivals goes seven games. Flyers won but missed playoffs the next five years.

Most memorable regular-season games

1. Feb. 2, 1989 (Penguins. 5-3): Penguins end an 0-39-3 winless streak at the Spectrum that stretched 15 years.

2. March 2, 1993 (Flyers, 5-4): Mario Lemieux has a goal and an assist on the day of his last radiation treatment. Flyers fans give a standing ovation.

3. Nov. 16, 2005 (Penguins, 6-5): Sidney Crosby infuriates Philly fans for the first of many times, scoring the winner in overtime.

4. Oct. 19, 1967 (Flyers, 1-0): The first meeting between the Keystone State rivals was also the first game played at the Spectrum.

5. Oct. 7, 2010 (Flyers, 3-2): Philadelphia spoils the first game at Consol Energy Center. Danny Briere scores the building's first goal.

Greatest Philadelphia athletes

1. Wilt Chamberlain: The best big man in NBA history.

2. Kobe Bryant: The most prolific scorer of his generation.

3. Joe Frazier: Heavyweight champ beat Ali in Fight of the Century.

4. Reggie Jackson: Mr. October was one of baseball's greatest sluggers.

5. Roy Campanella: Three-time NL MVP and baseball pioneer.

Greatest Pittsburgh athletes

1. Arnold Palmer: The King brought golf to the masses.

2. Joe Montana: Four-time Super Bowl champ.

3. Honus Wagner: Perhaps the greatest shortstop who ever lived.

4. Johnny Unitas: Legendary QB with the golden arm.

5. Dan Marino: Rewrote NFL record books.

