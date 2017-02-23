Stadium Series preview: Penguins-Flyers top 5 countdown list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins beat writer Jonathan Bombulie counts down the top five in several Penguins- and Flyers-related categories heading into Saturday's Stadium Series game:

Greatest Flyers

1. Bobby Clarke: The toothless, ruthless face of the franchise.

2. Bernie Parent: Two-time winner of Conn Smythe, Vezina trophies.

3. Bill Barber: Franchise's all-time goals leader with 420.

4. Mark Howe: One of the best two-way defensemen in history.

5. Eric Lindros: Power forward who revolutionized the game.

Greatest Penguins

1. Mario Lemieux: The graceful, unstoppable face of the franchise.

2. Sidney Crosby: Second Stanley Cup cemented his legacy.

3. Jaromir Jagr: Second on the NHL's all-time scoring list.

4. Evgeni Malkin: Powerful scorer has won everything there is to win.

5. Paul Coffey: One of the most prolific defenseman to ever play the game.

Greatest players to play for both teams

1. Jaromir Jagr: His free-agent signing with the Flyers in 2011 was a big deal.

2. Paul Coffey: All-time great Penguin played two seasons in orange and black.

3. Mark Recchi: In the all-time top 15 in scoring for both franchises.

4. Rick Tocchet: Flyers all-time penalty-minutes leader brought toughness to Penguins.

5. John LeClair: Legion of Doom winger did late-career stint with Penguins.

He played for the Flyers?

1. Kevin Stevens: Mario's top wingman played 23 games for the Flyers in 2000-01.

2. Ulf Samuelsson: Punishing defenseman finished his career in Philly in 99-00.

3. Moe Mantha: Top offensive defenseman of early Mario years played for Flyers twice.

4. Mike Bullard: A 185-goal scorer for the Pens went on to two decent years on Philly.

5. Zarley Zalapski: Penguins first-rounder finished NHL career with 12-game Flyers stint.

He played for the Penguins?

1. Rick MacLeish: Top sniper of the 1970s played two seasons for Pens in 80s.

2. Dave Schultz: The Hammer is a Philly legend. Had 500 PIMs for Pens, too.

3. Ed Van Impe: Hard-hitting defenseman played 24 games in Pittsburgh.

4. Garth Snow: Flyers goalie of the mid-90s played one season in black and gold.

5. Ross Lonsberry: Broad Street Bullies winger finished his career in Pittsburgh.

Bloodiest games

1. April 25, 1989: Rob Brown celebrates scoring the Penguins' ninth goal in a playoff game. Goalie Ron Hextall chases him around with his stick.

2. Nov. 9, 1975: Battleship Bob Kelly and Black Jack McIlhargey lead their teams onto the ice for a bench-clearing brawl.

3. April 15, 2012: Sidney Crosby trading punches with Claude Giroux was one of seven fights in this playoff meltdown.

4. April 1, 2012: Flyers coach Peter Laviolette and Penguins assistant Tony Granato nearly come to blows between the benches.

5. Oct. 29, 1981: Flyers forward Brian Propp spears Russ Anderson in the neck, Paul Baxter drops Behn Wilson with a left and it's on.

Most memorable playoff games

1. May 4, 2000 (Flyers, 2-1): Keith Primeau ends the longest game in modern NHL history 92:01 into overtime.

2. April 25, 2009 (Penguins, 5-3): Max Talbot fights Daniel Carcillo, shushes Philly crowd and sparks Pens from 3-0 deficit to series-clinching win.

3. April 22, 2012 (Flyers, 5-1): Fondly remembered in Philly. Claude Giroux hits Sidney Crosby, scores goal on game's first shift.

4. April 26, 1997 (Flyers, 6-3): Mario Lemieux's last game before his first retirement. Philadelphia crowd gives him a postgame standing ovation.

5. April 29, 1989 (Flyers, 4-1): The first series between the intrastate rivals goes seven games. Flyers won but missed playoffs the next five years.

Most memorable regular-season games

1. Feb. 2, 1989 (Penguins. 5-3): Penguins end an 0-39-3 winless streak at the Spectrum that stretched 15 years.

2. March 2, 1993 (Flyers, 5-4): Mario Lemieux has a goal and an assist on the day of his last radiation treatment. Flyers fans give a standing ovation.

3. Nov. 16, 2005 (Penguins, 6-5): Sidney Crosby infuriates Philly fans for the first of many times, scoring the winner in overtime.

4. Oct. 19, 1967 (Flyers, 1-0): The first meeting between the Keystone State rivals was also the first game played at the Spectrum.

5. Oct. 7, 2010 (Flyers, 3-2): Philadelphia spoils the first game at Consol Energy Center. Danny Briere scores the building's first goal.

Greatest Philadelphia athletes

1. Wilt Chamberlain: The best big man in NBA history.

2. Kobe Bryant: The most prolific scorer of his generation.

3. Joe Frazier: Heavyweight champ beat Ali in Fight of the Century.

4. Reggie Jackson: Mr. October was one of baseball's greatest sluggers.

5. Roy Campanella: Three-time NL MVP and baseball pioneer.

Greatest Pittsburgh athletes

1. Arnold Palmer: The King brought golf to the masses.

2. Joe Montana: Four-time Super Bowl champ.

3. Honus Wagner: Perhaps the greatest shortstop who ever lived.

4. Johnny Unitas: Legendary QB with the golden arm.

5. Dan Marino: Rewrote NFL record books.