Penguins notebook: Schultz eyes Saturday as return date

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justin Schultz wore the same yellow jersey as every other Penguins defenseman at Thursday's practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, but apparently his attire served a dual purpose.

That color cautioned teammates to avoid contact with Schultz, who rejoined the Penguins for practice for the first time since suffering a concussion Feb. 16.

The question of why Schultz didn't don a distinct color — the green Brian Dumoulin used when he had a broken jaw or the gray Evgeni Malkin used while out with a lower-body injury — never crossed the defenseman's mind. And Schultz actually welcomed a blurring of his purpose at practice, as evidenced by his participation in a small-area, three-on-three drill at the start of the session.

“That wasn't contact,” he said with a mischievous smile. “I probably shouldn't be doing that.”

All signs point to an impending return to the lineup for Schultz, who missed the last three games. Dressing for Saturday's Stadium Series clash with Philadelphia is Schultz's stated goal. But he must first receive clearance to practice in a full-contact capacity and pass that test Friday.

“Obviously, I skated pretty hard the last couple days by myself,” he said. “Just trying to stay in game shape.”

Letang absent

Coach Mike Sullivan continued to share as much — if not more — bad news than good about his blue-line corps, as Schultz's return to practice coincided with an injury-induced absence for Kris Letang.

Letang is “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury, Sullivan said. The star defenseman logged 28 minutes and 49 seconds in Tuesday's win over Carolina.

If Schultz and Letang miss Saturday's game against the Flyers, Dumoulin and Ian Cole will represent the only healthy members of the team's preferred top six.

“I don't think it's anything that's overwhelming for our team,” Sullivan said. “We've got a good veteran group. I think our guys have a real clear understanding of how we're trying to play.”

View from ‘the pitch'

Tom Kuhnhackl will get his first taste of a football stadium environment when the Penguins head to Heinz Field for practice Friday.

The German-born winger wonders how it will compare to his favorite venue in his homeland, Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which holds more than 75,000.

“I feel like soccer and football, the stadiums are kind of alike,” Kuhnhackl said. “But I've never been on the pitch, not at a big stadium like Munich. … I think it's going to be a lot different. Everything is going to be so wide.”

Kuhnhackl's trip to Heinz will also help him imagine the crowd scene for Saturday's game.

He relished the sing-song environment at the Bayern Munich games he attended.

“I always hope nobody is watching me, but yeah, I do get into it,” Kuhnhackl said. “The atmosphere is always crazy. All of the fans are singing their songs and cheering with the drums and all of that kind of stuff. It's crazy loud, to the point where you can't hear your own words.”

Ticket talk

The secondary market for tickets to Saturday's game suggests potential buyers are in a better position than sellers.

Two days ahead of the event, more than 2,000 tickets remained on the resale market, according to TicketIQ.com, which aggregates inventory from 90 percent of the secondary market, including the NHL Ticket exchange. The cheapest tickets available were listed at $67, and the average price for remaining tickets was $202.

Those values are comparable to the current asking prices for the Penguins' March 26 home game against Philadelphia, according to TicketIQ.

And they're well below what fans found on the secondary market for the 2011 Winter Classic at Heinz Field, when the average price was $529 and the cheapest value was $243.