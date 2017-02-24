Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Breaking down Penguins-Flyers at Heinz Field
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
The Penguins mill around before the team photo during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to the team during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Penguins goaltender messes with Chris Kunitz during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins finish practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Penguins new defenseman Ron Hainsey during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Penguins Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on Evgeni Malkin during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguin's Sidney Crosby takes a shot during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins skate during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins' Nick Bonino skates during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins' Ian Cole skates during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins' Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin skate during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.
The Penguins take a team photo during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 56 minutes ago

A look at some stats, news and notes for Saturday's Stadium Series game between the Penguins and the Flyers at Heinz Field:

FLYERS TRENDS

Ever since a 10-game winning streak ended in the middle of the December, the Flyers have been on a steady tumble toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They've lost six of their last eight. Only Colorado has a worse record than their 9-15-4 mark over the last two months.

The Flyers rank in the bottom five in the league in shooting percentage and save percentage, which is usually an indication good fortune soon will come their way. But the slump has gone on so long, with goalies Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth struggling to keep their save percentages out of the .800s, optimism is waning.

Because they haven't kept pace with the top four teams in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers have painted themselves into a playoff corner. Their only realistic path to the postseason is through the second wild-card spot. Not only are a half-dozen or so teams vying for that position, it's hard to imagine the team that claims it will get out of the first round.

PENGUINS TRENDS

Around this time last season, the Penguins started consistently steamrolling teams, putting themselves in position to enter the playoffs as the favorite to win the Stanley Cup. They haven't found that gear yet this season. They give up a lot of shots, injuries on the blue line have hurt and their shot-based metrics are just OK.

It would be enough to turn a fan base pessimistic if it weren't for one little thing: All the Penguins do is win. Since the All-Star break, their 7-1-3 record is tops in the league. Sidney Crosby continues to lead the league in goals. Evgeni Malkin has been a ball of fire since returning from a lower-body injury Feb. 14. Matt Murray is having one of the best seasons for a rookie goalie in the NHL in years.

Barring something unforeseen, the Penguins will be a contender to come out of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. To be the favorites, though, they'll have to shore up their team defense.

WHO'S HOT

Wayne Simmonds: One of the league's top power forwards, the All-Star Game MVP has scored in four of his last six games.

Evgeni Malkin: He has three goals and three assists in five games since returning from a three-week injury absence.

WHO'S NOT

Claude Giroux: With no goals and one assist in his last eight games, Giroux is in danger of ending a streak of four straight 20-goal seasons. He has 12.

Carl Hagelin: He's driving possession well, but he has no goals and two assists in his last nine games despite getting 20 shots on goal during the stretch.

NUMBERS

13 — NHL defensemen with at least 100 hits and 100 blocked shots this season. Two will play in Saturday night's game — Ian Cole and Radko Gudas.

14 — goals scored by the slumping Flyers in nine games this month. By contrast, the Penguins have scored 31 goals in 10 games.

15 — wins this season for both the Penguins and Flyers when the opponent scores first, tied for the most in the league. The Penguins have given up the first goal 27 times. The Flyers have done it 38 times.

35 — goals for Sidney Crosby in 56 career games against the Flyers, his most against any team

46 — even-strength goals allowed by the Flyers when Jakub Voracek has been on the ice this season. That's the most for any forward in the conference.

90 — Penguins' penalty killing percentage in February, fourth-best in the league. The unit will need to be sharp against a dangerous Flyers power play.

FAN EVENTS

• Paul Coffey and Eric Lindros will take part in a question-and-answer session moderated by Jeremy Roenick at 3 p.m. at SoHo Bar & Restaurant on Federal Street.

• The official Stadium Series tailgate will run from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Stage AE parking lot. Festivities include live music, games, giveaways and a visit from the NHL's Centennial Fan Arena, a mobile museum. The Stanley Cup will be present. Local band My Hero Zero and Icelandic band Paleo are scheduled to perform.

• During the first intermission, OneRepublic will perform. During the second intermission, the nine Penguins players included in the NHL's list of its top 100 players of all time will be honored.

• Security measures will be similar to Steelers games. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to go through the metal detection process. Fans may carry items in only small, clear plastic bags or small clutch bags.

OUTDOOR GAME STATS

350 — gallons of paint used to make the Heinz Field ice white

633 — players and head coaches who have participated in one of the NHL's 21 outdoor games

4,200 — gallons of coolant used to make the ice

20,000 — gallons of water required to make the 2-inch-thick ice sheet

1,140,999 — total attendance at the 21 outdoor games, an average of 54,333 per game

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

