Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Flyers notebook: Philly not intimidated by Penguins, setting
Chris Adamski | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins during practice for the Stadium Series game Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Indoors or out, domed arena or the more conventional structure of their current home, no matter the venue, a Penguins-Flyers game carries extra significance.

“You always want to beat Pittsburgh,” Philadelphia forward Jakub Voracek said from the Heinz Field visitors' locker room early Friday evening. “Every game against Pittsburgh is special.”

For the first five seasons of Consol Energy Center's existence, it was extremely special for the Flyers. Counting the playoffs, the Penguins had two regulation wins in their first 16 games against their fiercest rival at the now-PPG Paints Arena.

Perhaps as a result, Flyers players report Pittsburgh fans — despite the long history and bitter rivalry — aren't any more hostile toward them than any other road venue.

“I haven't found it to be too bad,” Flyers protagonist Wayne Simmonds said. “I'm sure they don't like us too much. You get your fair share of signs in the stands, and they chirp at us, but that's just the nature of the beast (anywhere). Just how it works.”

It's fair to say the visitors aren't too intimidated here — indoors or out.

“We've had some success here in Pittsburgh,” forward Brayden Schenn said. “Hopefully, it translates to Heinz.”

A ‘G' thing

It's been about five years since then-Flyers coach Peter Laviolette declared Claude Giroux “the best player in the world” after their team beat the Penguins in a playoff series.

No one would agree with that assessment today. Giroux has 12 goals and a minus-19 rating in 60 games. He has only two goals since Christmas (25 games). It's not a coincidence the Flyers plummeted in the standings in that time, going 8-14-3.

Still, Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol complimented his captain, saying he's “working as hard as I've ever seen him and competing as hard as he ever has” and adding over the past five games, he's seen signs Giroux is about to reverse his fortunes.

“A player like ‘G,' with his ability and with the experience and poise that he has,” Hakstol said, “if he continues to do the right things, good things are going to happen.”

Heinz experience — sort of

Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth steadfastly insists he's never played in an outdoor hockey game.

“Never in my life,” he said.

Really?

“I don't think, no,” Neuvirth maintained when pressed.

Still, Neuvirth goes into Saturday's game with more Heinz Field experience than his expected counterpart, Penguins goalie Matt Murray. Neuvirth was the backup for the Washington Capitals when they played in the venue for the 2011 Winter Classic.

“I just remember we won 3-1,” Neuvirth said, “and that it was a great experience, even though I didn't play.”

Nice outdoor memory

While the Penguins have scored just three goals total in the franchise's previous three outdoor games, one Flyers player has had a memorable positive offensive moment. Brayden Schenn recorded his first career goal in the 2012 Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at Citizens Bank Park.

“Obviously, some good memories there,” Schenn said. “First outdoor game, first goal. So I'm a fan of the outdoor games.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.