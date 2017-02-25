Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Pens lead the Flyers at the end of the second period

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Scott Wilson celebrates with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's goal against the Flyers in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Fireworks blast off around the perimeter of Heinz Field during the National Anthem prior to the start of the Stadium Series matchup between the Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist gets shoved by the Flyers' Ivan Provorov in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Flyers in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a save again the Flyers in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen fights for the puck with the Flyers' Nick Schultz and Brayden Schenn (r) in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores against the Flyers in the first period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wayne Simmonds (17) shoves Pittsburgh Penguins' Cameron Gaunce during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins' Cameron Gaunce checks Philadelphia Flyers center Brayden Schenn (10) during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth (30) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Tom Kuhnhackl (34) shoves Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.

Stadium Series Matchup between the Pens and the Flyers. Check back for a continually updated photo gallery.

