Letang out against Flyers

The Penguins will host Philadelphia in a Stadium Series game at Heinz Field on Saturday with no more than three of their regular defensemen in the lineup.

Coach Mike Sullivan ruled star blueliner Kris Letang (upper-body injury) out against the Flyers. Letang, still described as “day to day” participated in the Penguins' outdoor practice on Friday, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity, but then did not skate during the team's light gameday workout at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Letang's absence compounds the challenge for Sullivan, who must construct his lineup without the services of defensemen Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee).

Defenseman Justin Schultz is on the cusp of rejoining the lineup after missing the Penguins' last three games with a concussion. Sullivan again classified Schultz as a “game-time decision,” but all signs pointed to the 26-year-old defenseman dressing against the Flyers.

Conor Sheary (upper-body injury) will miss his 11th consecutive game on Saturday, but his involvement at the Penguins' morning skate served as an encouraging sign. The winger has worked out with a skills coach for the past several days but did not join team drills until the optional pregame workout.

“I'm getting to that point in the recovery where I think I'm getting close to playing,” said Sheary, who wore a yellow non-contact jersey. “From where I was at (initially), I think I feel pretty good. (The next step) all depends on how I feel tomorrow. I think if you're a little bit sore, you might want to hold off. But hopefully all goes well and I'll be able to keep skating.

“It was exciting to just talk to other guys on the ice today. Maybe after you have a good play or something at practice, you can kind of banter with the other guys.”

Sheary still took advantage of the opportunity to skate on the rink at Heinz Field on Friday.

“I got to take a spin and kind of see how the ice was, see what the guys will be dealing with,” Sheary said.

Matt Murray will start in goal for the Penguins.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.