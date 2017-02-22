Malkin makes immediate impact with Penguins after return from injury

Evgeni Malkin returned to the Penguins lineup Feb. 14 after missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury.

He didn't exactly ease himself back into action.

Not only was he the team's most effective forward in a now-complete stretch of five games in eight days, he also took a handful of penalties and found himself at the center of a minor headshot controversy.

Never a dull moment.

“A little bit fresh because I'm not (playing for three weeks). It's a long time for me,” Malkin said. “I'm excited to be back. I have fun. I enjoy playing. It's like, easy to play, harder to practice. I'm trying to help my team and have fun.”

Offensively, Malkin found the scoresheet in four of five games, tying Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang for the team scoring lead during the stretch with three goals and three assists.

On Tuesday night in Carolina, he scored a critical insurance goal in the third period of a 3-1 victory. His faceoff win set up the team's only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus last Friday. Against Winnipeg the night before, he scored in the game's first minute and powered his way to the net to set up Crosby's overtime winner. Against Vancouver in his first game back, he broke a scoreless tie in the second period to spark the Penguins to a 4-0 victory.

“He's been really good,” linemate Carl Hagelin said. “He likes to take control of the game. You can see he's skating well, and he's being strong on the puck. That's when he's at his best, when he controls the puck and he's making plays and overall winning puck battles.”

In Carolina, Malkin also added to his team-leading total of 70 penalty minutes with three minor penalties in the first half.

Coach Mike Sullivan found fault with one of the three penalties, a high-sticking minor Malkin took when he tried too aggressively to force Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk into a turnover.

“That's one where we'd like him to be a little bit more responsible with his stick,” Sullivan said. “Sometimes old habits die hard. I think Geno's made a concerted effort this year to maintain an element of discipline with that. It wasn't anything that was on purpose. Sometimes I think it's instinct out there when you're trying to reach to get a puck.

“We're trying to encourage the guys to, instead of reaching, to skate. Take an extra stride so you make the distance between yourself and the puck a little bit closer so we can keep our sticks on the ice. Obviously, we don't like Geno to take three minors. We want him on the ice because he's a difference-maker. I thought that was the one that we would have liked him to be a little bit more responsible.”

The headshot controversy came in the Winnipeg game when Malkin finished a check on Blake Wheeler with a high hit that drew an interference minor but no suspension.

“Why is he hitting me at all?” Wheeler told ESPN.com Tuesday. “It has no impact on the play whatsoever. You know Evgeni Malkin is pretty aware of his surroundings on the ice. He's one of the top players in the league. I think he knows who has the puck and who doesn't have the puck. If I'm him and I'm hitting a guy like that, it's a cheap shot.”

Malkin, naturally, saw it a little differently.

“I tried a hit against him. I don't think it's a hit head first,” Malkin said. “Like shoulder and maybe a little bit after, head. I see replays, maybe I jump a little bit, but I'm not trying to play dirty. It's not a good hit, but sometimes this happens.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.