Penguins acquire defenseman Ron Hainsey from Carolina

The Penguins made a move to fortify their injury depleted blue line Thursday morning, acquiring defenseman Ron Hainsey from Carolina for a second-round draft pick and minor-league winger Danny Kristo.

The move came just as the team announced defenseman Trevor Daley will miss six weeks after having knee surgery. The Penguins were already without Olli Maatta, who is expected to miss six weeks after hand surgery, and Justin Schultz, who is out with a concussion.

According to multiple reports, the Hurricanes will pick up half of Hainsey's salary, which is $2,833,333 per season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

Hainsey, 35, is the active NHL player with the most career games played without a playoff appearance. He has played 891 games for Montreal, Columbus, Atlanta, Winnipeg and Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hainsey had three straight seasons where he cracked the 30-point mark in the middle of his career, but in Carolina, his primary role has been as a stay-at-home defender and penalty killer. He is second on the Hurricanes with about three minutes of shorthanded ice time per game this season.

If Daley's recovery goes as scheduled, he could return to the lineup with less than a week left in the regular season. He is the Penguins' third-leading defenseman scorer with 19 points in 54 games.

Kristo, 26, had 11 points in 32 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being acquired from St. Louis earlier this season.

