Penguins blow 2-0 lead in third period, fall to Stars

DALLAS – On the eve of the NHL's trade deadline, something happened that was even more unusual than an anonymous Internet trade rumor coming true.

The Penguins blew a third-period lead.

Brett Ritchie, Jason Spezza and Antoine Roussel scored in a seven-minute stretch, and the Dallas Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Penguins, 3-2.

Coming into the game, the Penguins were 65-0 over the past two seasons when leading entering the third period.

“Every time you're put in that position, you have to do the little things it takes to defend that lead,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “We didn't do that tonight. We were playing a little more risky than we needed to with a two-goal lead in the third.”

Goalie Matt Murray had stopped the first 23 shots he faced, and the Penguins carried a 2-0 lead into the third when the Stars suddenly came to life.

Less than four minutes in, Ritchie converted the rebound of a John Klingberg shot on an odd-man rush to make it 2-1.

Six minutes later, Spezza took a shot from the left wing that hit Murray, popped into the air and deflected in off the upper body of defenseman Brian Dumoulin to tie the score 2-2.

“It goes off my shoulder and pops up in the air. Dumo just couldn't find it,” Murray said. “It's not anybody's fault. It's just a terrible bounce. It's terrible luck. He's in the right position. He's boxing the guy out, and it just happens to hit his shoulder and go in. We kind of brush those ones off.”

Less than a minute after that, Murray got a piece of a Roussel shot from the left wing with his glove but not enough to stop it from tumbling into the back of the net.

“I was all over it,” Murray said. “I just got another weird bounce, and it flipped over. Just a little bit frustrating to give up a lead like that.”

The Penguins fell into third place in the Metropolitan Division, seven points behind first-place Washington and one point behind second-place Columbus.

“It's disappointing,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's disappointing because we had command of the game. Every point is critically important, and it's certainly disappointing.”

The Penguins did a pretty good job controlling territory in the first two periods.

In the first period, Evgeni Malkin broke a scoreless tie when he muscled a spinning backhand pass from Patric Hornqvist from behind the net past goalie Antti Niemi .

In the second period, Ian Cole took a shot from the center point with Crosby providing a screen at the top of the crease. Jake Guentzel found the puck before anyone else did, shoving it over the goal line.

“We carried the play,” Crosby said. “The first two periods, I thought we did a good job holding onto the puck. Then they started to pinch their ‘D' and be a little more aggressive, and we didn't execute.”

The timing of the loss is interesting with the trade deadline closing in at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Penguins haven't given up a third-period lead all season, but they have given up more goals than they'd like and they were playing without three of their top six defensemen because of injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford isn't the type to react rashly to one bad period, but those are the kind of weaknesses he might be able to shore up with a trade.

“We made mistakes,” Crosby said. “Up two goals going into the third, you've got to be able to lock it down.”

Eric Fehr was in the lineup despite being placed on waivers earlier in the day. He'll find out if he was claimed or not by noon Wednesday, but in the meantime, he was eligible to play.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.