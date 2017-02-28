Penguins notebook: Ruhwedel keeps eye on trade deadline

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DALLAS — The run-up to Wednesday's NHL trade deadline is an interesting time for Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, though he's not a prime candidate to be dealt.

Of the defensemen the Penguins called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, the smooth-skating 26-year-old Ruhwedel has had the most success. When he scored in the third period of the Stadium Series game against the Flyers last Saturday, it gave him two goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating in an average of 16 minutes of ice time in 15 games this season.

If the Penguins add a defenseman before the deadline, Ruhwedel would likely be shuffled to seventh on the depth chart.

If they don't, he would have the inside track on a top-six spot for a contending team down the stretch, at least until Trevor Daley or Olli Maatta returns from injury in April.

Ruhwedel said he'll be keeping an eye on the transaction wires as the deadline gets closer.

“It's interesting, seeing what teams are trying to do, so I pay attention in that sense, but I don't let it affect my mental game or anything,” Ruhwedel said. “There's just so much that's out of your control. All you control is how you play. That's what my focus is on.”

Ruhwedel said he's confident he has made a strong case to stay in the lineup.

“I'd like to think so,” he said. “We'll see what happens with management when the deadline rolls around tomorrow, but I have to be confident in my abilities and the way I play. That's the way I'm going to think.”

Mumps in the road

The mumps are back in the NHL.

Minnesota's Zach Parise and Jason Pominville sat out Monday's game after coming down with the virus that swept through the league during the 2014-15 season.

That year, the Penguins had at least five players miss time with confirmed cases of the mumps, including Sidney Crosby and Olli Maatta. Coach Mike Sullivan said the team is taking every precaution it can to prevent a repeat.

“Our medical staff has offered vaccinations for our group the other day and a lot of us opted for those,” Sullivan said. “I think our team is doing everything we can to make sure we take the appropriate measures to protect our guys in that regard.”

Injury report

Kris Letang did not accompany the Penguins on their trip to Dallas and Chicago because of an upper-body injury.

“We felt it was better that he stayed back and was able to get better rehab and quality skates with our skills coach back there,” Sullivan said.

Conor Sheary practiced in a full-contact capacity Tuesday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury Jan. 31.

“That's progress,” Sullivan said. “We'll see how he responds. The next step for him will be a game-time decision. We're not there yet, but I think we're getting close.”

Shields down

Lost in the pageantry of Saturday's game at Heinz Field was a subtraction from the gear of defenseman Brian Dumoulin. For the first time since breaking his jaw Dec. 27, he played without full face shield.

“I feel a lot better,” Dumoulin said. “Obviously, no one likes having that on their face. If they did, they'd have it. It was good to get it off. It definitely helps with vision, looking down.”

Dumoulin said he was glad he was able to take off the shield for the outdoor game in particular.

“It was already hard enough with the wind, and sometimes you got caught out there in what seemed like a longer shift than normal,” Dumoulin said. “It was good with the whole breathing aspect that I was able to take it off.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.