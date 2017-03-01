Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins recall Pouliot as trade deadline nears
Bill West | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
The Penguins' Derrick Pouliot skates during the first period against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.

Updated less than a minute ago

About five hours ahead of the NHL's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Penguins made their first roster move on Wednesday when they recalled defenseman Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Altering Pouliot's status caught fans by surprise, as general manager Jim Rutherford indicated last week he intended to keep the 23-year-old blueliner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 draft, in the American Hockey League to develop for the rest of the season.

The Penguins are without three of their regular defensemen — Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) are out for several more weeks, and the status of Kris Letang (upper-body) is day to day.

Reassignment might merely represent a paper move, however. Rosters for the AHL and NHL playoffs largely set at the trade deadline — only emergency recalls allow NHL teams to bring players back to the big-league clubs. The Penguins made several paper moves a season ago with then-rookies Scott Wilson, Matt Murray and Conor Sheary.

Pouliot last appeared in the Penguins' lineup on Dec. 28 against Carolina. He went back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a day later.

Just seven of Pouliot's 63 regular-season NHL game appearances have come this season. He has five goals and nine assists in 32 games with the Baby Pens.

More roster flexibility became possible after Eric Fehr cleared waivers at noon. Because the 31-year-old went through waivers unclaimed, the Penguins only saved $950,000 toward cap space as opposed to the forward's full $2 million salary. But a roster spot now is open for the Penguins to potentially fill with a new acquisition.

Fehr went on waivers Tuesday but remained in the lineup that night against Dallas. The Penguins have 30 days to reassign Fehr to another league.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.