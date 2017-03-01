Penguins recall Pouliot as trade deadline nears

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About five hours ahead of the NHL's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Penguins made their first roster move on Wednesday when they recalled defenseman Derrick Pouliot from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Altering Pouliot's status caught fans by surprise, as general manager Jim Rutherford indicated last week he intended to keep the 23-year-old blueliner, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 draft, in the American Hockey League to develop for the rest of the season.

The Penguins are without three of their regular defensemen — Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) are out for several more weeks, and the status of Kris Letang (upper-body) is day to day.

Reassignment might merely represent a paper move, however. Rosters for the AHL and NHL playoffs largely set at the trade deadline — only emergency recalls allow NHL teams to bring players back to the big-league clubs. The Penguins made several paper moves a season ago with then-rookies Scott Wilson, Matt Murray and Conor Sheary.

Pouliot last appeared in the Penguins' lineup on Dec. 28 against Carolina. He went back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a day later.

Just seven of Pouliot's 63 regular-season NHL game appearances have come this season. He has five goals and nine assists in 32 games with the Baby Pens.

More roster flexibility became possible after Eric Fehr cleared waivers at noon. Because the 31-year-old went through waivers unclaimed, the Penguins only saved $950,000 toward cap space as opposed to the forward's full $2 million salary. But a roster spot now is open for the Penguins to potentially fill with a new acquisition.

Fehr went on waivers Tuesday but remained in the lineup that night against Dallas. The Penguins have 30 days to reassign Fehr to another league.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib