Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins unable to stop Kane, Blackhawks despite Fleury's strong game
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling makes a save on the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin during the first period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
USA Today Sports
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on shot from Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the first period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
The Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz falls to the ice after being tripped by the Penguins' Justin Schultz in front of Marc-Andre Fleury defends during the first period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
USA Today Sports
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman fight for the puck during the second period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Ian Cole (28) knocks the puck away from the Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
The Penguins' Scott Wilson celebrates his goal against Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling during the second period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
USA Today Sports
Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) and Penguins center Matt Cullen fight for a faceoff during the first period Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
Getty Images
Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling makes a save against the Penguins' Jake Guentzel on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin goes airborne as Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling makes a save Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Chicago.

Updated 20 minutes ago

CHICAGO — A 25-save performance Wednesday night isn't going to ease every worry on Marc-Andre Fleury's mind.

He's still not going to get the playing time he wants or has been accustomed to. The Penguins are still going to have to make a goaltending move of some sort before June's expansion draft.

Heck, he didn't even win the game. Richard Panik broke a second-period tie with a highlight-reel goal, and Patrick Kane added a hat trick as the Chicago Blackhawks won 4-1 to hand the Penguins a pair of losses on a two-game road trip.

But the fact he didn't get traded before Wednesday's 3 p.m. deadline, and the fact he responded to that news with an effort that was spectacular at times, well, it eased some of the short-term tension in Fleury's life.

“It's been a little bit of a weird two weeks,” he said. “A little bit stressful. I'm glad it's over and we're done with it.

“I guess I get to hang out with these guys again for a little while and have another shot at going far in the playoffs.”

The Fleury storyline notwithstanding, Wednesday's game was a wildly entertaining showdown between two of the most skilled teams in the league.

In the second period, one goal topped the next on the artistic merit scale.

Chicago struck first when rookie Nick Schmaltz deftly picked the pocket of Jake Guentzel on a hustling backcheck and started a two-on-one that ended with a sizzling Kane wrister between Fleury's pads.

The Penguins answered when Ron Hainsey threaded a pass from the left half-wall through to Scott Wilson skating up the right wing, and he lifted a backhand shot over goalie Scott Darling and under the crossbar.

Chicago took the lead for good on the prettiest goal of them all. Panik grabbed a failed clearing attempt at the top of the left faceoff circle, played the puck off his own skate and between his legs to get around Evgeni Malkin, then ripped a shot past Fleury's blocker in the final minute of the second period.

Darling made a point-blank glove save on Matt Cullen to stop the Penguins' best chance to tie about five minutes into the third. Then Kane tacked on a pair of goals late to stop any thoughts of a comeback, and the Penguins lost back-to-back games in regulation for the third time this season.

It was nowhere near the result the Penguins wanted, but with a quick transition game and a dogged pursuit of the puck, it was pretty close to the style coach Mike Sullivan wants to see out of his team.

“I really liked our compete on the puck,” Sullivan said. “I thought we had some zone time. I think we can play a little bit smarter in some of the areas of the rink where we gave up a couple of odd-man rushes. We're not going to play a perfect game every night, but I thought we had a heightened intensity.”

Fleury handled most of those odd-man rushes. In the second period, he made a particularly memorable stop, turning back a Ryan Hartman one-timer from the left faceoff dot and diving back to his left to stop a Brent Seabrook rebound bid.

It was classic Fleury, which is something Sidney Crosby won't mind watching for a few more months.

“He was really good in there, made some big saves,” Crosby said. “They've got some talented guys that can move the puck, and he had to move from side to side fairly often to make some big saves. I was happy to see him have a great performance like that. To have him still around, there was a lot of speculation. To see that he's still here, we're happy and he played great tonight.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.