Penguins notebook: Call-up gives Pouliot another chance to prove himself

CHICAGO — The last 24 hours have been a remarkable reversal of fortune for Penguins defenseman Derrick Pouliot.

Before Wednesday, it would have been perfectly reasonable to predict the 23-year-old had played his last game with the Penguins. His development had slowed, and perhaps a change of scenery was in order. Rebuilding teams covet prospects, and that's precisely the kind of clubs the Penguins figured to be dealing with on deadline day.

Not only was Pouliot not traded, he was called up and was in the lineup against the Chicago Blackhawks, taking the spot of Cameron Gaunce, who was returned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Pouliot's development had gained traction in recent weeks with the Baby Pens. He has five goals, 14 points and a plus-10 rating in 23 AHL games since Jan. 1.

Pouliot's NHL stint probably won't be a long one, likely ending once the team starts to get healthy and newly acquired Mark Streit arrives from Philadelphia.

For now, though, Pouliot has a chance to elbow his way back into the team's future plans.

“With the injuries that we have, it's an opportunity for Derrick to bring his game to help us win,” Sullivan said. “We're not expecting him to do anything out of the ordinary. We want him to play a steady game, take what the game gives him and play to his strengths.”

Starting Fleury

In the big picture, the Marc-Andre Fleury situation is a complicated one. It involves no-movement clauses, salary-cap hits, buyout periods and expansion drafts.

From a coach's perspective, it's a lot simpler.

When Fleury wasn't moved at the trade deadline, that meant Sullivan would be comfortable with his goalie choices for the rest of the season.

“We're glad,” Sullivan said. “He's a good goalie. Marc and I had a real good talk the other day about it, whether or not he moved or he stayed. I think we all have a comfort level with where we're at and how we manage the situation.

“The reality is, and this is what I said to Marc the other day, we've got a lot of games. Starting today, we have 21 games in 40 days to finish the season. That's a lot of hockey. We're going to have to rely on two guys. It's such an important position. We feel as though the two guys we have are as good a tandem as there is in the league.”

Injury report

Sullivan said Conor Sheary (upper body) skated again Wednesday morning and is inching closer to a return to the lineup. He said defenseman Kris Letang (upper body), who did not make the road trip, did not skate and remained day to day.

Playoff eligible

Even though he's seemingly established himself as a bona fide NHL player, there's a chance Jake Guentzel's AHL days aren't completely done.

By rule, players must be on an AHL roster at the NHL trade deadline to be eligible to play in that league for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs. Guentzel, Pouliot and Carter Rowney were sent down Wednesday to fulfill that requirement, then were immediately called back up.

Guentzel could be sent back down if the Baby Pens are still playing after the Penguins' season ends.

