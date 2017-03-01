Corrado eager for fresh start with Pens

When 23-year-old defenseman Frank Corrado came across “#FreeFrankCorrado” on Twitter, he tried not to let it linger in his thoughts.

As one of Toronto's more talked-about prospects in the past two years, Corrado unfortunately faced the possibility of stumbling upon that hash tag trend, which advocated for the promotion of the defenseman from the AHL club to the NHL, more frequently than young players in other markets.

Cries to coaches and front office members to give Corrado a chance in the NHL might continue in the weeks and months ahead, but the defenseman considers himself fortunate to pursue “freedom” with the Penguins and their affiliates, who acquired him at Wednesday's 3 p.m. deadline. The deal sent forward Eric Fehr, defenseman Steve Oleksy and a 2017 fourth-round pick to the Maple Leafs.

Corrado, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which has watched right-handed defense prospects Lukas Bengtsson and Ethan Prow struggle with health troubles.

“It's always a good thing to have the support of people who aren't really biased in any way, shape or form,” Corrado said of the love from Maple Leafs fans. “I think it just got to the point in Toronto where whatever is out of your control, you don't even worry about it. If you can't do anything about it, then you just focus on the things you can control. For me, that was keeping myself in shape and making sure I'm putting in extra time in practice or at morning skates.

“That was my mindset about it. There's no point in getting really stressed out over things that you have no control of.”

Corrado ended up with Toronto in 2015 after two seasons with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2011. He tallied 16 points in 35 games in 2014-15 with Utica, the Canucks' AHL affiliate, and also earned 10 appearances with the NHL club.

Vancouver waived Corrado in October 2015, and Toronto jumped at the chance to develop the 6-foot, 190-pound right-hander.

In 2015-16, Corrado landed in the Maple Leafs' lineup 39 times and put up some of the team's best possession numbers.

This season, he dressed just twice for Toronto. His proved productive in 18 games with the AHL-affiliate Marlies, tallying 12 points in 18 games. But a spot for him in the Maples Leafs' young lineup remained elusive.

To some degree, Corrado's saga mirrored that of Justin Schultz, whose career went into a downward spiral in Edmonton before he arrived in Pittsburgh with optimism about a second chance.

“I obviously saw him a bunch when he was in Edmonton back when I was with Vancouver,” Corrado said. “That's a very encouraging thing to see players come over and do well.

“Obviously I'm really excited just to get a new start in Pittsburgh and a new set of eyes on me. ... Watching from afar, I kind of got to see they're a fast team and they move the puck really well. Those are two attributes that I like to think I have in my game. Hopefully it's a good fit. I think it's somewhere I can be myself as a player and don't have to be something I'm not.”

