Newcomer Streit says style perfectly meshes with Penguins
Bill West | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 12:36 a.m.
Mark Streit takes a shot against the Oilers on Dec. 8, 2016. The Penguins acquired Streit on Wednesday.

While still an impressionable 20-year-old defenseman in the Swiss-A League, Mark Streit watched as fellow blue liner Petteri Nummelin led the Davos Hockey Club in points by a double-digit margin, 53-42, over the next closest teammate.

Streit considered Nummelin's pursuit of points borderline unbecoming for the position. But he nonetheless respected Nummelin's drive to embrace two-way hockey as a defenseman during an era when most still resisted the temptation.

Almost two decades later, Streit finds himself charged with the task of molding young minds as the wise newcomer in the Penguins defensive corps. General manager Jim Rutherford added the 39-year-old Streit just before Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline in a deal that sent a 2018 fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay, which acquired the veteran from Philadelphia just an hour earlier. Rutherford later said he wanted Streit for the purpose of pairing the veteran with some of the Penguins' younger defensemen.

Streit's career in the NHL, which includes 428 points in 765 regular-season games, remains a testament to the lessons he learned from Nummelin, who accumulated 139 NHL appearances during two stints that happened five years apart.

“In Europe, it's all about skating and speed and transition,” Streit said. “The coach back then was all about that: moving the puck as quick as possible to create offense. It's fun playing it, and it's a nightmare playing against it. You try to be on the right side of the fence, right?”

After three seasons with Montreal, four seasons with the New York Islanders and three-plus seasons with Philadelphia, Streit recognizes that team identities evolve over time. But he's certain that between now and when his contract expires at the end of the season, the Penguins will want him to operate at a pace few teams fully embrace.

“Playing with guys like (Sidney) Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin and a lot of other great players, that's going to be sick,” he said. “I'm really excited. It's going to be a quick turnaround, but I just want to meet the guys and get going.”

Only a few days removed from the Flyers and Penguins' Stadium Series clash at Heinz Field, Streit considers the change about as well-timed anyone can hope when they're dealing with a midseason trade for the first time in their career.

“I actually had my whole family in (Philadelphia),” Streit said. “My parents came in for the outdoor game, so they watched (Tuesday's home) game. I was hanging out with my wife and my daughter and my parents when I got the call. We were actually just having lunch outside. I didn't expect it in the morning or (Tuesday). But when you get a call like that, there's always shock. You need a few minutes and hours to process it.”

Fortunately for Streit, who has 21 points in 49 games with the Flyers this season, processing a scenario quickly is a point of pride — at least when it happens on a hockey rink.

“Playing against them at the Stadium Series, it was a high-tempo, transition game, and it fit my style,” he said. “I'm looking forward to being a part of that.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

