Penguins analysis: Pondering the team after the deadline

General manager Jim Rutherford and the Penguins answered the big questions at Wednesday's NHL trade deadline.

Did the team need to add to its blue line after a rash of injuries to defensemen?

Yes. Rutherford picked up proven puck mover Mark Streit, penalty kill standout Ron Hainsey and prospect Frankie Corrado in a trio of deals.

Was Marc-Andre Fleury going to be traded?

No. Speaking Wednesday evening, both Rutherford and Fleury sounded like they were open to the possibility before the deadline, but that no deal really got close to being completed.

Was Rutherford going to make a big splash?

No, and frankly, nobody else did either. Those rumored big deals for stars such as Colorado's Matt Duchene and Gabriel Landeskog didn't materialize.

Some other questions remain unanswered. Here is a look at a few of them:

What is the end game for Fleury?

The Fleury saga isn't over. It's just on hold.

Teams can protect one goalie in June's expansion draft. If nothing changes, because Fleury has a no-movement clause, the Penguins would be required to protect him and expose Matt Murray. That won't happen, so something will change.

Fleury could be traded before the June 21 draft. The Penguins could buy out the remaining two years on his contract, but if they did, they would suffer a cap penalty of about $1.9 million per season for the next four years.

Fleury could waive his no-movement clause. If he does, perhaps the Vegas Golden Knights would pick a 32-year-old personable Stanley Cup-winning goalie as the face of their new franchise. If they didn't, Fleury could return to the Penguins in the same role he's playing now.

Is Sergei Gonchar similar to Ray Searage?

Searage has become known for fixing the flaws of pitchers who struggled elsewhere and turning them into impact players for the Pirates. Gonchar is developing the same kind of reputation with the Penguins, with Justin Schultz as his prized pupil.

Gonchar's next project might be the 23-year-old Corrado, who the Penguins picked up from Toronto on Wednesday. Corrado is a right-handed puck mover who put up outstanding shot-based stats in a trial with the Maple Leafs, but wasn't consistent or trustworthy enough in the eyes of coach Mike Babcock to earn a regular spot in the lineup.

Could Gonchar smooth some of his rough edges?

“With a little work with our development group and our coaching in Wilkes-Barre, he's a guy we think is going to play on our team at some point in time,” Rutherford said.

Are there enough proven scorers and playmakers?

When rumors swirled ahead of the deadline about the Penguins' supposed interest in Colorado's Duchene, the imaginations of some fans ran wild with visions of a Stanley Cup push fueled purely by offense.

That the Penguins never made a move for any forward at the deadline should not discourage the faithful. There's sufficient proof the team, especially once it adds Conor Sheary back to the lineup, possesses as much five-on-five scoring talent as it had a season ago.

Only two forwards likely need to rediscover their scoring touch: Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino. In the 2015-16 regular season and playoffs combined, Hagelin's 2.90 points per 60 minutes of five-on-five ice time led the Penguins, and Bonino's 2.22 ranked third, according to Corsica.hockey. This season, Hagelin's rate hovers just above 1.5, and Bonino's sits at 1.29.

Can the Penguins contend for the Stanley Cup with an ailing Kris Letang?

In retrospect, the fact Letang did not miss any games from Jan. 18 to the end of last season because of injury deserved a higher spot on the list of remarkable developments to occur during the 2015-16 campaign.

Four separate instances of injury caused Letang to miss multiple games this winter, and there's uncertainty about whether the star defenseman will re-establish the Norris Trophy-level rhythm he found a year ago.

Coach Mike Sullivan said earlier this season Letang's presence in the lineup allows the rest of the Penguins' defensemen to slot into their appropriate roles in terms of matchups and minutes, so from a game-planning perspective, the 29-year-old remains a critical cog.

But several metrics suggest the Penguins' style of play remains strong and repeatable with Letang on the sideline. He heavily and positively influences shot attempts for and against, but his impacts this season dwindle to nearly the team averages when attention turns to shots on goal, scoring chances and expected goal rates, according to www.Corsica.hockey.

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at jbombulie@tribweb.com and wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib and @BWest_Trib.