Three periods: Latest moves fit into Rutherford's career pattern

FIRST

ACCORDING TO FORM

It might run counter to his reputation as a bold deal maker, but throughout his career, Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has been pretty predictable at the trade deadline.

And this year's moves fit perfectly into his pattern.

Rutherford is active, all right. His 27 career trades at the deadline are second most among active GMs, trailing Nashville's David Poile (33). But those moves generally are smaller in scope and targeted at specific needs, like the defensemen he picked up this year.

The biggest moves of Rutherford's career came elsewhere on the calendar. His most significant move with the Penguins came when he added Phil Kessel on July 1, 2015. With Carolina, he made trades to bring in Glen Wesley and Gary Roberts in August, Rod Brind'Amour and Jordan Staal in June and Doug Weight in January.

“If you go through the history of deadline deals and also the history of July 1 free-agent deals, I think you'll find a lot of them don't work,” Rutherford said. “Especially at this time of the year, we're talking chemistry and how your team fits together.”

second

Reset button

About one year ago, the Penguins' “HBK line” captured the hearts of fans. Nick Bonino, Phil Kessel and Carl Hagelin unlocked each other's creative capabilities in a way that never quite happened when the wingers skated with Evgeni Malkin. Or so the story went.

In reality, the wingers clicked well with Malkin before the star center went down with an injury that caused him to miss the final month-plus of the regular season. And this season provided more evidence that supports Malkin centering Kessel.

Kessel has logged 402 minutes of five-on-five ice time with Bonino and 358 minutes with Malkin this season, according to naturalstattrick.com. With Bonino and Kessel together, the Penguins generated 352 shot attempts and allowed 435. With Malkin and Kessel together, the totals were 370 and 325.

Goals tell a similar story: The Penguins scored 12 goals and allowed 14 with Bonino and Kessel together. With Malkin and Kessel, the totals were 24 and nine.

THIRD

TEAM OF RIVALS

When the Penguins used Tampa Bay as an intermediary to pick up Philadelphia defenseman Mark Streit at the deadline, some pundits speculated the Lightning had to act as a buffer so the bitter Pennsylvania rivals wouldn't have to deal directly with each other.

That wasn't true.

Rutherford said he talked with Flyers GM Ron Hextall about Streit earlier in the day but took the Tampa Bay version of the deal because the price — a 2018 fourth-round pick — was cheaper.

And besides, the Penguins and Flyers have traded with each other 11 times, going back to the earliest days of both franchises. In fact, a deal that sent center Art Stratton to the Flyers for winger Wayne Hicks in 1968 was one of the first trades either team made.

fourth

learn to listen

Defenseman Frank Corrado, acquired Wednesday at the trade deadline in a deal with Toronto, considered the Penguins an ideal organization with which to stay true to his natural tendencies.

Like many puck-moving prospects, Corrado listened to coaches in Toronto and Vancouver who told him to trust his strengths but also to abide by their system's restrictions.

The conundrum is not unique. Just ask Derrick Pouliot and Justin Schultz.

“You've got to find a balance,” Corrado said. “Coaches, they try to help you. They think they can help you to make your game better and make the team better, so I think you always need to listen to what they're trying to teach. But you also know your instincts have gotten you this far, so you have to find a balance, be yourself and play your game.”