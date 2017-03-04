Injuries to Pens' defensemen raises debate about opponents' intent

For Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, optimism about a quick return to the lineup for injured defenseman Kris Letang is waning.

Out with an upper-body injury, Letang hasn't played since Feb. 21 and hasn't practiced with the team since taking part on a limited basis in an outdoor skate Feb. 24, the day before the Stadium Series game with the Flyers at Heinz Field.

Just after Wednesday's trade deadline, general manager Jim Rutherford said the team didn't know when Letang would return. After a practice Saturday afternoon in Cranberry, Sullivan doubled down on that sentiment.

“I wouldn't say he's day-to-day at this point, but we're hopeful that it's nothing long term,” Sullivan said, conceding Letang's situation is complicated.

Given the number of minutes he plays in all situations and how integral he is to the team's transition game, Letang's return practically is a prerequisite for a run at a Stanley Cup repeat.

His injury is one of a number of blows the team's blue line has taken this season. Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) had surgery last month and aren't expected back until about the beginning of April. Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) and Justin Schultz (concussion) are healthy but missed time in the second half of the season.

It's a long enough laundry list to raise an important question: Are teams targeting Penguins defensemen with physical play more than they would the average opponent?

After all, the Penguins' No. 1 calling card in the playoffs last season was a lightning-quick transition game. The best way to slow them down, it stands to reason, is by hitting the team's defensemen every time they touch the puck.

“I do think that tends to be other teams' game plans against us,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “You saw that in the playoffsÚ Washington, Tampa, San Jose, all these guys. We do have a lot of puck-moving defensemen, and we are good at moving out of our end quickly. That's why you see, whenever we play teams like Columbus, they always play a dump-and-chase game. But especially when they play us — unless they have a two-on-one, even if it's almost a three-on-two — they're going to dump the puck and come run us.”

Defenseman Ron Hainsey, acquired from Carolina in a trade last week, wasn't so sure. He said the Hurricanes didn't make it a point to hit Penguins defensemen any more than they did players on any other team.

“I think every team is looking to get in on the D as fast as they can to establish a forecheck,” Hainsey said. “As D, some years you're going to have a ton of injuries on some teams, and some years you're going to have none. Through the first four, five months in Carolina, I think our top four D might have missed two games. That's kind of unheard of, whereas another team, like here, loses three in a week.”

Whether it's a targeted campaign or not, the Penguins have no choice but to figure out strategies for dealing with a physical assault on their defense.

Brian Dumoulin said there are times when players must decide to lose a battle for a 50-50 puck in order to win the war.

“I want to try to hang in there and make the play, but at some point, you've got to kind of live to fight another day,” he said.

Cole said the best way to back off aggressive forecheckers is to burn them in transition a few times.

“If we can beat that forecheck, then we tend to get a lot of chances,” Cole said. “I think we've done a good job of it in the past, countering that, turning it back up quick, making quick plays, and kind of catching them on the way in while we're on the way out.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.