Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Injuries to Pens' defensemen raises debate about opponents' intent
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 5:54 p.m.
Getty Images
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang skate to a faceoff during the third period against the Coyotes on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

Updated 17 minutes ago

For Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, optimism about a quick return to the lineup for injured defenseman Kris Letang is waning.

Out with an upper-body injury, Letang hasn't played since Feb. 21 and hasn't practiced with the team since taking part on a limited basis in an outdoor skate Feb. 24, the day before the Stadium Series game with the Flyers at Heinz Field.

Just after Wednesday's trade deadline, general manager Jim Rutherford said the team didn't know when Letang would return. After a practice Saturday afternoon in Cranberry, Sullivan doubled down on that sentiment.

“I wouldn't say he's day-to-day at this point, but we're hopeful that it's nothing long term,” Sullivan said, conceding Letang's situation is complicated.

Given the number of minutes he plays in all situations and how integral he is to the team's transition game, Letang's return practically is a prerequisite for a run at a Stanley Cup repeat.

His injury is one of a number of blows the team's blue line has taken this season. Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) had surgery last month and aren't expected back until about the beginning of April. Brian Dumoulin (broken jaw) and Justin Schultz (concussion) are healthy but missed time in the second half of the season.

It's a long enough laundry list to raise an important question: Are teams targeting Penguins defensemen with physical play more than they would the average opponent?

After all, the Penguins' No. 1 calling card in the playoffs last season was a lightning-quick transition game. The best way to slow them down, it stands to reason, is by hitting the team's defensemen every time they touch the puck.

“I do think that tends to be other teams' game plans against us,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “You saw that in the playoffsÚ Washington, Tampa, San Jose, all these guys. We do have a lot of puck-moving defensemen, and we are good at moving out of our end quickly. That's why you see, whenever we play teams like Columbus, they always play a dump-and-chase game. But especially when they play us — unless they have a two-on-one, even if it's almost a three-on-two — they're going to dump the puck and come run us.”

Defenseman Ron Hainsey, acquired from Carolina in a trade last week, wasn't so sure. He said the Hurricanes didn't make it a point to hit Penguins defensemen any more than they did players on any other team.

“I think every team is looking to get in on the D as fast as they can to establish a forecheck,” Hainsey said. “As D, some years you're going to have a ton of injuries on some teams, and some years you're going to have none. Through the first four, five months in Carolina, I think our top four D might have missed two games. That's kind of unheard of, whereas another team, like here, loses three in a week.”

Whether it's a targeted campaign or not, the Penguins have no choice but to figure out strategies for dealing with a physical assault on their defense.

Brian Dumoulin said there are times when players must decide to lose a battle for a 50-50 puck in order to win the war.

“I want to try to hang in there and make the play, but at some point, you've got to kind of live to fight another day,” he said.

Cole said the best way to back off aggressive forecheckers is to burn them in transition a few times.

“If we can beat that forecheck, then we tend to get a lot of chances,” Cole said. “I think we've done a good job of it in the past, countering that, turning it back up quick, making quick plays, and kind of catching them on the way in while we're on the way out.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.