Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Newcomer Streit on the mark in debut to lift Penguins
Bill West | Friday, March 3, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) reaches for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) in the first period during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Defenseman Mark Streit (32) celebrates his first goal as a Penguin against the Lightning on Friday, March 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) is shoved into the boards during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) misses a deflection of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) reaches for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) in the first period during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Adam Erne (73) slips under Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) is upended by Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates his second goal of the night during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) back checks against Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) attempts a wrap-around against the Lightning on Friday, March 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is upended over Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj (31) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates a goal during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Conor Sheary keeps the puck in the offensive zone against the Lightning on Friday, March 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
The puck sails wide of Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) celebrates his goal with Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Defenseman Mark Streit (32) celebrates his first goal as a Penguin with right wing Patric Hornqvist against the Lightning on Friday, March 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) punches Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison on Friday, March 3, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Young fans cheer on Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins Conor Sheary dodges the skate of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman (6) during an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Friday March 03, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

After the Penguins' dressing room cleared out following a 5-2 win over Tampa Bay Friday at PPG Paints Arena, Sergei Gonchar strolled in and went over to shake the hand of his newest pupil, Mark Streit.

Gonchar goes by the title of “Defensemen Coach” these days, but at the age of 42, he still possesses enough skill and skating ability to possibly hang with the 39-year-old Streit on the ice — at least for a few minutes.

Whether the former Penguins defenseman, a key piece of the team's rise to perennial Stanley Cup contender almost a decade ago, needs to impart any new wisdom on Streit, a potentially valuable asset in the push for a championship this season, will become known in the next few weeks.

Streit earned his first gold star from the Penguins — or rather, the gold batting helmet teammates award to their player of the game — with his debut performance, as he scored the winner and earned an assist on Justin Schultz's insurance goal during 19 minutes, 31 seconds of ice time.

The batting helmet went to Streit despite a two-goal, three-point performance from Evgeni Malkin and two-point performances from Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Schultz.

“I guess a lot of the forwards, they see the ice so well, so I try to get open for them,” said Streit, who entered the game with 428 points in 765 previous regular-season appearances. “(Jumping into the play) doesn't work all of the time. But I think it creates offense. It helps out the forwards. You've just got to it the smart way. But the coaches told me (Thursday) to be active and jump in if you feel and see the moment, so I try to do that. Luckily enough, it worked out tonight.”

After a somewhat sleepy start, the Penguins jumped all over their opponent in the final two periods. Streit, acquired from the Lightning just before Wednesday's 3 p.m. trade deadline and about an hour after Tampa Bay took the veteran blue liner from Philadelphia, served as the Penguins' most dynamic two-way threat, a fortunate development on a night in which they lacked proven puck-movers Kris Letang (upper-body injury) and Trevor Daley (knee).

With Streit on the ice, the Penguins registered 18 shot attempts and allowed just 11 during five-on-five action. No defenseman had a better shot-attempt differential than Streit's plus-7.

“You can see his hockey sense,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's a real smart player. He's very positionally sound. You can tell he's played a lot of years in the league. He's just a real smart player. Because of that, I think his energy is spent in an efficient manner. … I think he's going to give us a whole other look on the power play that gives us other options. I think he's going to bring a lot to our team.”

Sullivan frequently applies the adjective “efficient” to descriptions of Letang. “Smart” and “positionally sound” are attributes most frequently attached to Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta, who remains out with a hand injury. Praise for power-play decisions and a willingness to jump in the rush, which Streit also received, often go to Daley and Schultz.

But Streit believes his blend of speed, smarts and savvy are best used as complements to the playmaking abilities of Malkin and Crosby, who combined their efforts to set up the veteran defenseman's winning goal 2:38 into the third period.

Crosby jumped onto the ice as an extra attack after a delayed penalty call and fed Streit in the slot. Malkin created the opportunity for Crosby to join the play by possessing the puck for several seconds in traffic.

“It's way easier,” Streit said of playing with Malkin and Crosby versus against them, as he did for years in Philadelphia and with the New York Islanders. “There's so many great players on this team. A lot of skill. And everybody works hard on the defensive side and works for each other. You get the save when you need it. It's a really good team. I was really impressed.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.