Penguins exploring new defensive pairs after trade deadline

Penguins defenseman Ian Cole joked on Friday that he and frequent blueline partner Justin Schultz spent enough time together during the past year to develop a Morse code-like system of stick taps out on the ice, so they no longer needed words to communicate.

Cole cracked his trademark smile. Then he explained that while words still prove useful for the pairing, there was some truth to his stick-taps ruse.

“I think Schultzy and I have developed this chemistry where you see a play happen, and you read it, and you both come to the same conclusion before you even start talking through it,” Cole said. “With Chad (Ruhwedel), there's obviously not that level of familiarity, but he's a great hockey player.”

Cole got his chance to gauge where his chemistry stands with Ruhwedel when they paired up on Friday, hours ahead of the 7 p.m. game against Tampa Bay at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan split up Cole and Schultz, his most dynamic blueline duo this season, to move the latter into a top-pair role with Brian Dumoulin at the morning skate.

Of Schultz's 949 minutes of five-on-five ice time in 2016-17, 671 came with Cole, according to stats.hockeyanalysis.com. Schultz logged just 71 minutes with his next most frequent even-strength partner, Dumoulin.

Defensive pair shuffling from Sullivan comes at a time when No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang (upper-body injury) remains “day to day” but has sat out of several practices and did not travel with the team to Chicago and Dallas. Veterans Ron Hainsey and Mark Streit, both added via recent trades, presented Sullivan with new and proven options on the back end.

Where Ruhwedel fits in Sullivan's grand plans remains a good question. The right-handed defenseman, called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 16, seemingly emerged on Wednesday as the winner of a position battle with Steve Oleksy, who the Penguins traded to Toronto, and Cameron Gaunce, who went back to the AHL. And Derrick Pouliot, called up to replace Gaunce, served as a healthy scratch on Friday.

“Every night, I've got to bring my best game and everything they're expecting of me,” Ruhwedel said. “I've got to show that every night. I think consistency is the biggest thing for me. … I'd say that I'm getting more comfortable, but every game is a test, so I've got to be ready to go every night.”

Ruhwedel is not a long-time fixture in the dressing room like Cole, Schultz, Dumoulin and the Penguins' injured defensemen, but he's willing to advise Streit and Hainsey in any way if they seek help — even if that jeopardizes his own NHL job security.

“Those guys are going to be a big part of our team down the stretch,” Ruhwedel said, “so anything to get them in the groove and in the swing of things with the Penguins is what I'll try to do.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer.