Penguins

Malkin, Sheary lead improbable Penguins comeback
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Sabres goaltender Andres Nilsson makes a save on the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the second period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Justin Schultz beats Sabres goaltender Anders Nilsson in the second period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Horqvist celebrates Evgeni Malkin's goal against the Sabres in the second period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Sabres' Jack Eichel blisters a shot past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray in the first period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Evgeni Malkin got it started.

Conor Sheary finished it.

The Penguins scored two goals in each of the last two periods to engineer an improbable 4-3 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday evening.

The Penguins have won two in a row and four of their last six.

Trailing 3-0 after an ugly first period, Malkin kicked off a comeback bid in the second.

First, he started an end-to-end rush that ended with a puck banking in off the skate of Justin Schultz as he flew down the middle of the ice to make it 3-1 at 7:45.

Then, about six minutes later, Malkin took a pass from Schultz in the right faceoff circle and connected on a power-play one-timer to make the score 3-2.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who came on in relief after Matt Murray stopped 18 of 21 shots in the first period, also made a key play during the rally. He stopped Evander Kane on a breakaway moments before Malkin scored to bring the Penguins within a goal.

The tying goal came with 3:46 left in the third.

Just after the Penguins' second power-play chance of the period ended, Sheary took a shot from the left point. It deflected off the stick of a Sabres defenseman, then off the airborne stick of winger Jake Guentzel before popping behind goalie Anders Nilsson.

Officials reviewed video to check whether Guentzel's stick was above the crossbar, but allowed the goal to stand.

Forty-eight seconds later, Sheary sneaked up the left wing, took a cross-ice pass from Justin Schultz from the right circle and buried it into an essentially empty cage.

In the first period, the Penguins took three penalties, made two disastrous clearing attempts from deep in their defensive zone and had a controversial call go against them.

They probably could have survived the penalties and the call without too much trouble, but the bad clears left them in a deep hole.

About six minutes into the game, Brian Dumoulin sent a weak backhand clearing attempt to the waiting stick of Kane at the left half-wall. Two passes later, Ryan O'Reilly tucked a puck into the corner of the net over Murray's right shoulder.

About eight minutes later, with the Penguins killing a penalty, Murray gathered a dump-in and tried to clear it himself up the middle of the ice, but Matt Moulson knocked the puck down. Murray made the initial save, but Moulson gathered the loose puck behind the net and centered to Brian Gionta for a goal.

The other Sabres goal of the period was a testament to an emerging star. Second-year pro Jack Eichel hit paydirt from the right hash marks off a feed from Marcus Foligno with less than two minutes to go to make it 3-0. Eichel has points in 10 straight games.

The controversial call wiped out a potential Mark Streit goal that would have tied the score 1-1.

Streit drove to the net and redirected a Scott Wilson pass between the pads of goalie Anders Nilsson. Defenseman Jake McCabe cleared the puck out of danger centimeters before it completely crossed the goal line in the judgment of replay officials. The PPG Paints Arena crowd, needless to say, disagreed.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

