Penguins

Penguins notebook: Sullivan would like to see team draw more penalites
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons (28) checks Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) off the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Conventional wisdom says NHL referees call fewer penalties as the end of the season approaches.

In the case of the Penguins this season, math confirms conventional wisdom is right.

Before the All-Star break, the Penguins averaged 3.48 power plays per game. Since then, they're averaging 2.56 power plays per game.

In the past week or so, the change has been more dramatic. In three March games coming into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, the Penguins went on the power play four times.

Coach Mike Sullivan isn't willing, however, to accept a lack of late-season power plays as a fact of NHL life. He said there are things his team can do to draw more calls.

“I think what we have to do is force teams to have to defend us,” Sullivan said. “We've got to get inside the dots. I think when we do that, that's usually when penalties occur, when we're forcing our opponents to have to defend us. The more we do that, the better chance we have to either generate a scoring chance or potentially getting on the power play.”

Sullivan added he thought the Penguins have been doing a good job in that regard, even if they're not being rewarded with whistles, like when they didn't go on the power play once in a 4-1 loss at Chicago last Wednesday.

“In that Chicago game, I thought we played inside the dots,” he said.

Close and comfortable

In their past four games coming into Sunday, the Penguins played two scoreless first periods and led 1-0 heading into the second two other times.

It's a small sample size, so it might just be a blip on the statistical radar. It also might be a sign the team is moving toward a mindset more conducive to playoff hockey.

“I think we've got a group that's instinctive, that sees plays when they're there to be made. When we get in trouble is when we force plays when they're not there, and that's when we leave ourselves vulnerable to counterattack,” Sullivan said. “That's a message that we're trying to send to our group here so that we can become a more difficult team to play against.

“We have to find a comfort level playing in close games. I know we're capable. Maybe the fact that the games are scoreless after one are an indication of that.”

Leaning left

After subtracting their injured players and adding a few key pieces at the trade deadline, the Penguins are left with four left-handed shooters and two righties among their top six defensemen.

That means one left-handed player will have to shift to his off side for the time being.

Ron Hainsey drew the short straw. For now.

“He's played it in the past,” Sullivan said. “I think he'd prefer to play the left side, but he's capable of playing the right side. I think the fact that he has the amount of experience that he has makes him the best choice at this point. We may continue to experiment with some different combinations.”

Hot prospect

Penguins prospect Daniel Sprong recorded his third hat trick in his last 10 games Sunday afternoon, leading Charlottetown to a 3-1 win over Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

After having offseason shoulder surgery, Sprong didn't make his season debut until Jan. 6. After shaking off the rust with no goals and one assist in his first three games, Sprong has been rolling. In his last 22 games, he has 26 goals and 42 points, including nine multi-goal games.

Sprong is expected to join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a playoff run after his QMJHL season is over.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

