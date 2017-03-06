Sullivan leaves options open when it comes to spreading out three offensive stars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins' most effective center-winger combinations at even strength this season by goal differential:

A balanced approach on offense put a ring on Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's finger.

He bristles at the notion, however, that it's a concept he's married to.

The team's run to a Stanley Cup last season was kick-started when Sullivan began deploying his three top offensive players, Sidney Crosby, Evegni Malkin and Phil Kessel, on different lines at even strength.

Crosby won a Conn Smythe Trophy as postseason MVP, Malkin was consistently dangerous and Kessel's HBK Line was the most effective trio in the league.

“Those guys, they're good players,” Sullivan said. “I think it gives us the ability, because of some of the players we have and their skill sets, it gives the coaching staff the ability to create different types of lines or create balance throughout our lineup. I think that's one of the strengths of our team.”

It's easy to see why Sullivan is a fan of balance.

First and foremost, it makes opposing coaches think long and hard about how to deploy their best defensive players. They must pick their poison, as Sullivan famously said during last season's Stanley Cup Final.

Also, it boosts the offensive production of players who otherwise might put up more pedestrian numbers. A winger who can score 20 goals on a line with Crosby or Malkin while making less than $1 million is a godsend in the salary cap era.

“I think those guys make the players around them a lot better,” Sullivan said.

In practice, however, balance doesn't always work out as planned.

Sometimes, wingers with less skill or speed have a hard time keeping up with Crosby and Malkin.

Also, the HBK Line hasn't been anywhere near as effective this season as it was in the playoffs last year. In about 245 minutes of even-strength ice time in the playoffs, HBK outscored its opponents 15-8. This year, in about 206 minutes, they've been outscored 8-5.

When situations like that arise, Sullivan is adamant he won't stick to balance for balance's sake.

“It's not like we're locked into balance,” he said. “Based on the complement of players that we have available to us on any given night, we look at the group and say, ‘What gives us the best chance to win?' Some nights, it might mean loading the top six, depending on who we have available to us. Some nights, I think it means we create the balance.

“It might involve what our opponent looks like. We take all those things into consideration. We understand. We see what goes on our there. We see what goes on at both ends of the rink. We're trying to put combinations together that we feel are best for the group overall that give us the best chance to win the game.”

Lately, that's meant loading up the top six.

During the four minutes Crosby and Kessel played together at even strength during a 4-1 loss at Chicago last Wednesday, the Penguins outshot the Blackhawks, 7-0.

In a 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay two days later, Kessel made a perfect backhand saucer pass to set up Malkin for a goal on a one-timer from the slot. In a 4-3 comeback win over Buffalo on Sunday, Malkin and Kessel teamed to lead a second-period rush that led to a critical Justin Schultz goal.

While Sullivan seems likely to use the loaded-up lines judiciously, spotting them after the Penguins have killed a penalty or when they're pressing for a goal, some of the players involved sound like they're big fans.

“I score like 28 goals and probably 20 Phil passed to me,” Malkin said after the Tampa Bay game. “He's a great player.”

“When we play together, we always get a little something going and we always get some chances,” Kessel said after the Buffalo game. “We were able to get another one tonight. We'll see how it goes. We'll see what happens next game.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.