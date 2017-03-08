Penguins' offense explodes to bail out Murray in win over Jets

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA — Nick Bonino completed the hat trick Wednesday night, including two power-play goals, as the Penguins scored four unanswered second-period goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets, 7-4.

A wild opening period lead to a nearly-as-wild second as the Penguins and Jets combined for 43 of their 73 total penalty minutes in the first period alone. Two seconds after Evgeni Malkin and Jets captain Blake Wheeler dropped the mitts three minutes into the contest, Tom Sestito and Chris Thorburn went at it. Two shifts later, Sestito was ejected, handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for hitting Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom from behind and into the boards.

Malkin's second goal of the game came 20 seconds after Bonino's second as the Penguins struck three times in a 57-second span to take a 5-3 lead midway through the second period. Malkin finished with three points.

The Jets yanked goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the game after he allowed five goals on 15 shots. The Penguins added another, Bonino's third, to take a 6-3 lead into the final period.

Jake Guentzel's ninth goal of the season came with less than four minutes to play to make it 7-3 before Winnipeg's Marco Dano beat Matt Murray with a wrist shot at 18:45 of the third period.

Following his first-period pull after allowing three goals on 21 shots in his last start, Murray weathered the storm Wednesday night as Shawn Matthias, Nikolaj Ehlers and Dustin Byfuglien scored for Winnipeg on its first 11 shots on goal.

Murray finished with 31 saves, building on his NHL rookie-leading win total with his 25th of the season. Murray is 8-2-2 in his last 11 decisions.

The Penguins went 3 for 5 on the man advantage, with Justin Schultz's 12th goal of the season the first of three power-play goals in the second period. Their 20th-ranked penalty kill was perfect in five tries.

Bonino's second career hat trick — his first was Feb. 2, 2013, against the Los Angeles Kings — puts the 28-year-old at 12 goals on the season. It is the third time in Bonino's eight-year NHL career he has scored two power-play goals in a game.

The victory moves the Penguins (41-16-8) into a tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets (42-17-6) for second place in the Metropolitan Division with 90 points. They visit Columbus on April 6 in their second-to-last game of the regular season.

With one game down on their season-long five game road trip, the Penguins travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers (35-23-8) on Friday before visiting Vancouver, Calgary and Philadelphia over the next week.

Darrin Bauming is a freelance writer.