Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins add some muscle: Sestito called up for Jets game
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Sestito, right, punches Anaheim Ducks' Jared Boll during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Penguins added some muscle for a rematch with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night, calling up heavyweight Tom Sestito from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

They also swapped seventh defensemen, sending down Derrick Pouliot and calling up Cameron Gaunce.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Sestito's skill set might come in handy because the last meeting between the Penguins and Jets at PPG Paints Arena in February turned ugly at times.

Olli Maatta suffered a hand injury on a hit by Adam Lowry, Justin Schultz suffered a concussion on a hit by Dustin Byguglien, and Jets winger Blake Wheeler was incensed by a high, hard hit he took from Evgeni Malkin.

Sestito has six goals, 16 points and 121 penalty minutes in 33 AHL games this season.

Pouliot acquitted himself well in his only action since his most recent call-up, playing effectively in a March 1 game at Chicago. With the acquisitions the Penguins made on defense at the trade deadline, however, he wasn't likely to see much playing time at the NHL level in the near future.

Gaunce has no goals and two assists in six NHL games this season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.