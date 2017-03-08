Penguins add some muscle: Sestito called up for Jets game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins added some muscle for a rematch with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night, calling up heavyweight Tom Sestito from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

They also swapped seventh defensemen, sending down Derrick Pouliot and calling up Cameron Gaunce.

The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Sestito's skill set might come in handy because the last meeting between the Penguins and Jets at PPG Paints Arena in February turned ugly at times.

Olli Maatta suffered a hand injury on a hit by Adam Lowry, Justin Schultz suffered a concussion on a hit by Dustin Byguglien, and Jets winger Blake Wheeler was incensed by a high, hard hit he took from Evgeni Malkin.

Sestito has six goals, 16 points and 121 penalty minutes in 33 AHL games this season.

Pouliot acquitted himself well in his only action since his most recent call-up, playing effectively in a March 1 game at Chicago. With the acquisitions the Penguins made on defense at the trade deadline, however, he wasn't likely to see much playing time at the NHL level in the near future.

Gaunce has no goals and two assists in six NHL games this season.