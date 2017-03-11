Fleury makes 40 saves, Malkin and Bonino score as Penguins win in shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers want to mold themselves into what the Penguins are.

On Friday night at Rogers Place, the young upstart Oilers, poised to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, put up a big fight and showed they can compete with the Stanley Cup champions. But the Penguins showed Edmonton isn't there yet and got a 3-2 shootout victory to improve to 42-16-8.

Phil Kessel scored the shootout winner, and Nick Bonino and Evgeni Malkin scored in regulation for the Penguins. David Desharnais scored his first goal as an Oiler, and Connor McDavid also scored.

Bonino and Malkin have been red-hot as of late, combining for 10 goals and five assists in their last four games.

Marc-Andre Fleury was superb, making 40 saves for his 17th victory of the season, and Cam Talbot made 28 saves in the loss.

Fans eagerly were anticipating a dynamic battle between superstars Crosby and McDavid, who are the top two scorers in the league.

They dazzled fans with great scoring chances and didn't disappoint.

McDavid looked to get the home crowd on their feet early as he used his blazing speed to fly by Justin Schultz in the opening minutes of the first period, but Fleury came out of his crease and made a diving poke check for a save.

Edmonton had the early momentum and had the Penguins on their heels, but the Penguins took the lead at the 5:42 mark of the first period as Bonino was able to tuck home the rebound past Talbot, who stumbled across the crease.

It marked Bonino's 13th goal of the season and fourth in the last two games.

With 2:35 left in the first period, Malkin's blast from the top of the circle squeezed through the pads of Talbot. In a mad flurry trying to swipe the puck out of the crease, McDavid kicked it in his own net to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead.

The Penguins had all the momentum after the opening 20 minutes, but over the next 40, it was Edmonton who dominated the game.

Desharnais cut the Penguins lead in half at the 4:55 mark in the second, when he was in perfect position to get his stick on a loose puck past Fleury.

From that moment on, the Oilers kept Fleury busy. The veteran netminder made 14 saves in the second period alone to keep the Penguins lead.

Edmonton poured on 17 more shots in the third period, and McDavid scored on the power play with 7:15 remaining.

The goalies stole the spotlight in overtime, particularly Fleury, who showed great patience on a McDavid breakaway. He followed it up with an impressive toe save against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Talbot was also solid in the OT session, making some big saves as the Penguins looked for the winner on the power play with Jordan Eberle in the box.

Jason Hills is a freelance writer.