Penguins notebook: Fleury gets call in net at Oilers

All year long, goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has likely had to answer more questions about where he's going to be playing, rather than how he's playing for the Penguins.

Trade speculation followed him around, but now the trade deadline has passed, the 13-year veteran can move forward.

Fleury will get the start between the pipes Friday, when the Penguins clash with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

His playing time has been cut down this season due to the emergence of rookie goaltender Matt Murray, who took over the reins during last season's Stanley Cup championship run.

But the former No. 1 overall pick has handled his playing future distractions well.

“He's handled it so well… so professionally. Away from the ice, you couldn't find a better guy. He's done a fantastic job coming in with limited time and limited reps and played great for us,” said Penguins defenseman Ian Cole.

“You saw the other night against Buffalo, he comes in relief and shuts the door and plays unbelievable and we come back and win.

“You've seen over the course of his career how good he is. Enough can't be said how well he's handled it personally.”

The decision to stick with Fleury and not move him at the March 1 trade deadline was a no-brainer for the Penguins. Sure, they risk potentially losing him to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but the Penguins are focused on the present not the future.

They want to go on another Stanley Cup run and having Fleury in the fold provides the Penguins with options.

If Murray were to get injured or suffer some playoff struggles, the Penguins know they can count on Fleury.

You can't forget he's only two years removed from posting a 34-win season and a career-best 10 shutouts.

“We believe we have the best goaltending tandem in the league. Both are No. 1 guys. They're both really good, and they give us a chance to win each and every night,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

“Our challenge this year has been to try to find enough net for both of them. They're both competitive guys. They both want to play, and that's been our biggest challenge, but we're fortunate to have both guys back there to make timely saves for us.”

Sesito sits for 4

Tom Sesito thought Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tobias Enstrom saw the hit coming.

The Penguins enforcer, who was called up Wednesday, was suspended by the league for four games after boarding Enstrom at the 13:10 mark of the first period in Wednesday's 7-4 victory.

Enstrom was diagnosed with a concussion and is out of the Jets lineup indefinitely.

“I was coming in, and he made eye contact with me… I know they analyze things frame by frame and it looks like I could've changed directions, but in my mind, I thought he saw (the hit) coming,” Sestito said.

“I don't want to see him get hurt, and I hope he has a fast recovery. I will sit my time out and hopefully get back to playing.”

Bonino heating up

It was this time last year that Nick Bonino got hot and was an integral part of the Penguins' playoff run.

Bonino scored a hat trick in Wednesday night's 7-4 win in Winnipeg. Could history be repeating itself?

“The hat trick is a real good start,” Sullivan said.

“We've used (Bonino) in a lot of different capacities this year. He's been in our top nine all year long and been one of our top penalty killers. We're hoping his best games are ahead of him. That was a trend last year, and we hope that continues again this year.'

Sundqvist set to shine?

Oscar Sundqvist is ready to show he can be an offensive catalyst this time around.

The Penguins recalled Sundvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. The 22-year-old forward recorded 16 goals and 39 points in 53 games in the American Hockey League this season.

This is the first call up this season after spending 18 games last year with the Penguins, registering one goal and four points.

“My offensive game has developed a lot, and I'm coming here with confidence,” Sundqvist said.

The Penguins brass know what Sundqvist brings on defense and told the 2012 third-round pick to work on his game offensively in the AHL.

“He's a guy that we can play in a lot of situations,” Sullivan said.

“We can use him in a checking capacity… but the evolution in his game this year has been on the offensive side. He's turned into a good playmaker, and he's going to the net and scoring goals and that's good to see his complete game develop.”

Close to home

Carter Rowney hasn't played this close to home since his Junior A days with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Grande Prairie Storm almost a decade ago.

“I'm excited. I have a lot of family and friends coming in to cheer me on. It's been a while since I've been back here for hockey reasons,” said Rowney, who grew up in Sexsmith, Alta, 260 miles northeast of Edmonton.