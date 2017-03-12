Murray sharp as Penguins down Canucks, 3-0, for fifth consecutive victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Matt Murray made 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks, 3-0, on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Ian Cole's long wrist shot at 16 minutes, 24 seconds of the second period held up as the winner.

Connor Sheary won a battle along the boards and set up Jake Guentzel at 16:57 of the third period to make it 2-0. Sheary's empty-netter at 18:45 made it 3-0.

It was the Penguins' fifth consecutive win as they wrapped up their 12th and final back-to-back games of the season. The team is 3-0 to begin its current five-game road trip.

Murray, making his 37th start, improved to 26-8-3.

The score could have been more lopsided in favor of the Penguins, but for the play of Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Sheary were just three of the repeat victims of Miller's robberies.

Cole's goal, his fifth of the season, was on the Penguins' 21st shot of the second period and 33rd of the game. The Pens finished the night with 48 shots.

Vancouver thought it tied the score 1-1 on a power play at :58 of the third period, but the goal was waved off because Sven Baertschi put it in with a high stick.

The Penguins' third-ranked power play got its first opportunity at 9:03 of the second period after Baertschi hooked Crosby, but it was Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin who had the best scoring chance after he danced in and tried to get a wrist shot past Murray from 20 feet.

Another power-play opportunity came 4:21 later with Luca Sbisa in the box for hooking Crosby.

The first period was Murray's busiest.

Vancouver thought it had opened scoring at 7:35 when Daniel Sedin's shot from the corner deflected off the leg of Michael Chaput in front of Murray, but a challenge by Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was successful. It was ruled Chaput interfered with Murray, and the goal didn't count.

Thirty seconds later, Malkin missed an open net while redirecting a cross-ice slap pass from defenseman Ron Hainsey at the right point.

Turnabout being fair play, Bo Horvat was free behind the Pittsburgh defense three minutes later but couldn't handle the breakaway pass. Then, Nick Bonino was unable to convert a Philip Larsen giveaway in front of the Canucks net a couple of minutes after that.

Murray was sharp from his first save 1:31 into the game, a glove save on Baertschi, who was on a two-on-one. Later in the period, Baertschi toe-dragged the puck around Mark Streit and tried to put a backhand past the Pens goalie, but Murray got his glove on it.

At the other end, Ryan Miller kept it 0-0 with Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Sheary getting a half-dozen good chances during a mad scramble in the final minute. It ended with the puck slipping behind Miller but failing to cross the line before being cleared by Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa.

Center Matt Cullen, a late scratch on Friday night in Edmonton, did not dress Saturday. In his place, center Oskar Sundqvist dressed for his second straight game.

The Canucks, fresh off the mumps sweeping through the dressing room, were without defenseman Chris Tanev and center Markus Granlund, both out with food poisoning.

Gord McIntyre is a freelance writer.