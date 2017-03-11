Penguins notebook: Murray gets start in Vancouver

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Matt Murray had his work cut out for him to match Marc-Andre Fleury's brilliant, 40-save win Friday night at Edmonton, which included a breakaway stop on NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid in overtime.

Murray (25-8-3) started his 37th game of the season Saturday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Murray, still a rookie though his 15 playoff wins last season helped him become just the fourth first-year goaltender to lead his team to a Stanley Cup win, leads NHL rookie goalies in wins this season with 25.

Fleury's win, on the other hand, was the 374th of his NHL career, tying him with John Vanbiesbrouck for 15th all-time, and it was Fleury's 53rd career shootout win. He trails only Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (57) and Henrik Lundqvist (56).

On a roll

Phil Kessel's shootout winner in Edmonton gave the Penguins four wins in a row and a 2-0 start to the current five-game road trip.

Chipped ice

The Penguins were 4-2-1 in their previous seven visits to Rogers Arena. … Saturday's game was the 14th and final back-to-back for the Penguins this season. They were 6-5-2 on opening nights and 5-3-4 on second nights prior to Saturday. … The Penguins enjoyed their recent trips to Western Canada, going 14-3-2 in their last 19 visits to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. A win against the Canucks would would guarantee a seventh consecutive winning trek to the three cities.

Gord McIntyre is a freelance writer.