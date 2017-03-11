Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Murray gets start in Vancouver

Gord Mcintyre | Saturday, March 11, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save on the Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers in the third period Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Matt Murray had his work cut out for him to match Marc-Andre Fleury's brilliant, 40-save win Friday night at Edmonton, which included a breakaway stop on NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid in overtime.

Murray (25-8-3) started his 37th game of the season Saturday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Murray, still a rookie though his 15 playoff wins last season helped him become just the fourth first-year goaltender to lead his team to a Stanley Cup win, leads NHL rookie goalies in wins this season with 25.

Fleury's win, on the other hand, was the 374th of his NHL career, tying him with John Vanbiesbrouck for 15th all-time, and it was Fleury's 53rd career shootout win. He trails only Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (57) and Henrik Lundqvist (56).

On a roll

Phil Kessel's shootout winner in Edmonton gave the Penguins four wins in a row and a 2-0 start to the current five-game road trip.

Chipped ice

The Penguins were 4-2-1 in their previous seven visits to Rogers Arena. … Saturday's game was the 14th and final back-to-back for the Penguins this season. They were 6-5-2 on opening nights and 5-3-4 on second nights prior to Saturday. … The Penguins enjoyed their recent trips to Western Canada, going 14-3-2 in their last 19 visits to Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. A win against the Canucks would would guarantee a seventh consecutive winning trek to the three cities.

Gord McIntyre is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.