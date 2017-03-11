Three periods: NHL scoring race crowded at the top

First

crowded at the top

There were six players within five points of the NHL scoring lead going into Saturday night's games. Edmonton's Connor McDavid led, and a pack consisting of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Brent Burns, Patrick Kane and Brad Marchand was close behind.

That's an almost unprecedented logjam.

If the scoring race were to end this way, it would be the first time since 1928-29 that six players finished within six points of the NHL lead.

That year, Toronto's Ace Bailey led the league with 32 points in 44 games. Frank Boucher of the New York Rangers finished sixth with 26 points.

Crosby, in search of his third scoring title, said he hasn't been following the race closely.

“The odd time, you take a glance,” Crosby said. “There's a lot of guys that are bunched in there, but at this point, (wins) are so important. You're just trying to worry about that. You hope the points will come.”

Second

clamping down

Look for the Penguins to continue to pull out close wins during the final month of the regular season.

Coach Mike Sullivan recently expressed a cautious confidence about his team's ability to win against desperate opponents, and signs suggest the Penguins are less susceptible to late-game collapses than almost any other group in the league.

No team scores five-on-five goals at a higher rate when leading by one than the Penguins, according to naturalhattrick.com. Whereas most squads go into a bit of a shell when they build a one-goal margin, the Penguins continue to push for offense at an unrivaled pace, but metrics indicate they also clamp down in the high-danger areas of the ice in their own zone.

“This team has shown an ability to have success in those circumstances,” Sullivan said. “I think the one area where we're just going to continue to challenge this group is just in making sure that we pay attention to the details as far as our play away from the puck and defending the right way.”

Third

closer to home

If some of Matt Murray's friends and family wanted to take a trip to see him play in person, last Wednesday's game in Winnipeg was one of their best chances of the season.

Murray is from Thunder Bay, Ontario, and geographically challenged Americans often think any town in that province is somewhere in the vicinity of Toronto. Thunder Bay is nowhere near there. Taking a long and winding drive around Lake Superior and Lake Huron, it's about 15 hours away by car.

Murray said the two places he considered the most near-by large cities when he was growing up were Winnipeg and Minneapolis. Winnipeg is about seven and a half hours away by car. Minneapolis is a little less than six hours away.

Thunder Bay is so far north and west that the sun doesn't set until after 10 p.m. in the summer. Murray said by the end of the academic year, he and his friends had time to play 27 holes of golf after the school day ended.

Overtime

karma police

If he finds opportunities to do good deeds in the next few weeks, Conor Sheary intends to seize them. He figures that might help his effort to avoid injury for the rest of the season and sustain his stellar second year in the NHL.

“Yeah, get a lot of karma, pick up a lot of trash around the rink,” Sheary said. “I think other than that, I don't think there's much I can do.”

After missing a month with an upper-body injury, Sheary tallied four points in his first four games back. His production alleviated anxiety about whether the winger, who had 35 points in 42 games before his month-long absence, could pick up where he left off.

Sheary made a similarly strong return from an injury in November when, after missing almost three weeks because of a high stick to the face, he scored five points in his first four games back.