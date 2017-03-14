Crosby, Malkin score in Penguins' shootout loss to Flames

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CALGARY, Alberta — The Penguins' winning ride through western Canada hit a pothole Monday in Calgary.

They fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Flames after beating Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver to start their five-game road trip, which ends Wednesday in Philadelphia. It ended their win streak at five and prevented them from overtaking the Washington Capitals in the quest for top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They did pull even, though.

Kris Versteeg scored the lone goal in the shootout. Penguins' big three of Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel all were stopped.

Crosby tied the score on a reviewed goal with 3 minutes, 31 seconds remaining. He batted the puck in just as Flames goalie Brian Elliott was gloving it, but goaltender interference was ruled out and the Penguins captain had his first goal in eight games.

The Penguins had a power-play chance in overtime when Nick Bonino took a high stick from Flames captain Mark Giordano with 2:22 remaining.

Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal with 5:22 gone in the third period gave Calgary a 3-2 lead. He danced around Penguins from the blueline and beat Marc-Andre Fleury on a wrap-around.

Conor Sheary got his 20th goal of the season, and Evgeni Malkin also scored. Crosby added an assist.

Deryk Engelland and Dennis Wideman, defenseman who rarely score, got lucky goals for Calgary.

The Penguins came out aggressive and got the early jump at 2:54 when Crosby passed across to Jake Guentzel behind the net, and Guentzel fed Sheary in front. He slipped the puck behind Elliott before the goalie could react.

After leading 6-1 on shots early, that momentum stalled for a spell when Ron Hainsey was called for high sticking at 8:02. The Flames tied the score when Engelland's pass went in off Mark Streit's skate at 13:48.

Malkin's eighth goal in his past eight games came on a give-and-go with Chris Kunitz on the power play at 15:51 that left him with an easy tap-in.

Guentzel almost made it 3-1 late in the period, but after taking a feed from Crosby in the slot, his snapshot pinged off the crossbar.

The Flames tied the score, however, early in the second. Wideman's floater from the point was catapulted off Nick Bonino's glove towards the net, and Fleury lost track of it before it bounced across the goal line.

Fleury faced seven shots in the second period, but it seemed his six stops were all big. Most notably, he made two pad saves to rob Matthew Tkachuk during a power play midway through the period, then followed with a tough glove stop of Dougie Hamilton.

The Penguins were without seven regulars due to injury, and it was their third straight game without center Matt Cullen. He skated in practice Monday morning but was kept out of the lineup again with a lower-body injury. In his place was right winger Josh Archibald, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to the game and started on a line with Bonino and Scott Wilson.

Jeff MacKinnon is a freelance writer.