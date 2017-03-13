Penguins notebook: Cullen misses 4th straight game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Matt Cullen took part in the morning skate Monday but missed his fourth straight game Monday night against Calgary.

Cullen, who has an undisclosed lower-body injury, has 10 goals and 13 assists in 59 games this season.

The Penguins recalled Josh Archibald from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the day.

Archibald has played in two games NHL this season, scoring his first two goals Feb. 11 in Arizona. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in 57 AHL games this season.

Coach Mike Sullivan said while the injuries are testing the Penguins' depth, quality young players have emerged.

“They bring a certain level of enthusiasm to the rink every day, and I think that's contagious,” he said.

“It's good for the veteran guys. When you go through these pits of adversity, it's an opportunity to galvanize our group. That's our hope is we stay together and work for one another, and that's what we've done game-in and game-out.”

Fleury's turn

Sullivan gave a one-word answer when asked if Marc-Andre Fleury would start against Calgary before he moved on to the next question.

“Yes,” he said.

Fleury beat the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, in a shootout Friday and was on the bench in Vancouver as Matt Murray posted a 27-save shutout of the Canucks the next night.

Time for a change

Sidney Crosby naturally was swarmed by the media after the morning skate.

Among the questions was one about the wackiness of the Penguins' current road trip, which has involved four time zones and the switch to daylight savings time Sunday morning.

“It's not your typical road trip, especially out here, but with the condensed schedule you kind of expect that,” he said.

“We've handled it well. We want to make sure we're finding consistency, especially on the road. We haven't been as great, so we've done a good job so far, and hopefully we can keep having a good trip here.”

The Penguins were scheduled to fly home from Calgary after the game, then travel to Philadelphia to wrap up a five-game road trip against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Schultz thriving

Defenseman Justin Schultz has been on the receiving end of a lot of attention in Alberta during this trip after he essentially was run out of Edmonton last February in exchange for a third-round pick in last summer's draft.

Schultz has looked rejuvenated, ranking fourth on the team with 46 points on 12 goals and 34 assists heading into Monday's game.

“What our coaching staff has appreciated about Justin is just his commitment to play away from the puck and defend,” Sullivan said.

“The subtleties of that aspect of his game that maybe the average fan doesn't see but we see game in and game out. He's worked extremely hard at that.”

Jeff MacKinnon is a freelance writer.