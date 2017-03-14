Penguins notebook: Team continues to battle through injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHILADELPHIA — As the Penguins wrap up a five-game road trip Wednesday night in Philadelphia, they could be without as many as eight lineup regulars because of injuries.

Mark Streit suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of a 4-3 shootout loss in Calgary on Monday night, leaving the game and visiting a hospital for further medical attention. He joins fellow defensemen Kris Letang (upper body), Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) on the injured list.

At forward, Matt Cullen (lower body) could make his return to the lineup soon, but Patric Hornqvist (concussion), Carl Hagelin (lower body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) remain out.

Despite the lengthy injury report, the Penguins head into Philadelphia unbeaten in regulation in their previous six games (5-0-1).

“It's not easy, but we've done this all year,” Sidney Crosby told reporters after the Calgary game. “We've had to plug guys in, and they've come in and done a great job. Hopefully (Streit is) OK, but that's going to happen sometimes. You're going to deal with injuries. Just approach it the same way we have all year long.”

Backed into a corner

The Flyers, meanwhile, might be playing for their playoff lives Wednesday night.

After rallying from a two-goal deficit to forge a 3-3 tie, the Flyers lost 5-3 to Columbus on Monday night, running their losing streak to three games. Coming into Tuesday night, they were six points behind Toronto in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 14 games to play.

Since a 10-game winning streak ended in mid-December, the Flyers are 12-19-5.

“We're playing for our season right now, and we're in every game and just can't find a way to get the points,” captain Claude Giroux said. “We're playing some good hockey, but at the end, it's not good enough.”

Zone time

The Penguins are wrapping up a five-game road trip that covered all four major North American time zones in eight days.

They started in the Central in Winnipeg last Wednesday, went to the Mountain in Edmonton on Friday, hit the Pacific in Vancouver on Saturday, returned to the Mountain in Calgary on Monday, then ended up in the Eastern in Philadelphia this Wednesday.

Just for good measure, they also lost an hour for Daylight Saving Time in the middle of it all.

“It's not your typical road trip,” Crosby said.

Crosby tied

Brad Marchand had a hat trick in Boston's 6-3 win in Vancouver late Monday night, bringing him into a tie with Crosby for the NHL's goal-scoring lead with 35.

Crosby has held a least a share of first place in the goal-scoring race since he scored his 12th of the season Nov. 19 in Buffalo.

Hitting 20

When Conor Sheary scored a first-period goal Monday night in Calgary, he became just the third homegrown winger of the Crosby-Malkin era to record a 20-goal season.

Ryan Malone accomplished the feat three times. Tyler Kennedy did it once.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.