Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Bad weather changes travel plans
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl checks the Flyers' Wayne Simmonds in the second period Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated less than a minute ago

PHILADELPHIA – The Penguins decided to take a nice, little day trip across the state Wednesday.

The team's original travel schedule had them flying from Calgary to Philadelphia on Tuesday morning to finish a five-game road trip, but a winter storm forced a change in itinerary. Instead, the team flew into Pittsburgh, spent Tuesday night at home and took a charter flight to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

The Penguins were scheduled to fly back after the game.

At the NHL level, travel on game day is rare. The last time the Penguins did it was for a Dec. 27 game in New Jersey. They couldn't fly in the day before because of the CBA-mandated three-day Christmas break.

In the AHL, however, game-day travel is commonplace. When Wilkes-Barre/Scranton visits rivals such as Hershey and Binghamton, for instance, the team has morning skate at home, then takes a 90-minute bus ride in the late afternoon to the road arena.

Of the 20 players the Penguins dressed Wednesday night, only Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin did not play at least a few games in the AHL.

In other words, for almost everyone on the team, gameday travel isn't all that unusual.

“We got here in good time,” forward Carter Rowney said. “We didn't leave too early. We didn't leave too late. It's something you've got to deal with and be a professional and come to play.”

Winger Tom Kuhnhackl, for one, said he much prefers a quick gameday flight to cruising Pennsylvania's interstates in a bus.

“Flying is obviously more comfortable. Get a nice meal in. Sleep is probably a little comfier too,” Kuhnhackl said. “The Bingo bus trip is probably a little harder.”

Trying his patience

After sitting out the last three games of the Western Canada trip with a lower-body injury, Matt Cullen returned to his customary spot centering the fourth line Wednesday night.

Cullen said his injury wasn't the type that should linger, and now that he's had some rest, he “should be 100 percent.”

Convincing himself to rest while seven other lineup regulars were also dealing with injuries was the hard part.

“You hate to see the group shorthanded,” Cullen said. “Obviously, the guys who have come up have done a good job and really filled in nicely, but anytime you're out, I think you feel a responsibility to get back as quick as you can.”

Back to practice

Winger Patric Hornqvist returned to practice in a noncontact capacity Wednesday, a week after reporting concussion symptoms in Winnipeg.

Hornqvist, who last played March 5 against Buffalo, said he didn't feel the need to take any special precautions with his recovery because it is his second concussion of the season.

“You know when you feel good and you don't feel good,” he said. “I feel good right now.”

Hornqvist also said the injury won't change his hard-nosed style of play.

“If I'm more careful, I'm out of this league, so no,” he said.

Other injuries

Defenseman Mark Streit, who did not play the last two periods Monday in Calgary after suffering a lower-body injury while blocking a shot, was back in the lineup Wednesday without missing a game.

Carl Hagelin (lower body), Bryan Rust (upper body), Olli Maatta (hand) and Trevor Daley (knee) will be out until sometime around the end of the regular season.

The only injured player without a timetable for return is Kris Letang (upper body). Sullivan expressed optimism about his recovery Wednesday.

“Nothing new other than he is making progress. He is feeling better,” Sullivan said. “The next step will be to get him on the ice and see how that goes. We've been encouraged with the last few days.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.