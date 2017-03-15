Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins end road trip with loss in Philly
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) cannot get a shot past Philadelphia Flyers' Steve Mason (35) as Travis Konecny (11) and Nick Schultz (55) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 15: Evgeni Malkin #71 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is checked by Radko Gudas #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center on March 15, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas, right, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Matt Cullen wrestle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Updated 5 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — Throughout much of the last month, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has kept a stiff upper lip on the topic of injuries.

Part of the game, he would say. Every team goes through it. Next man up.

On Wednesday night, after a 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, a hint of frustration finally cracked through that exterior.

Already playing without three of their top eight defensemen, the Penguins were forced to play a man short on the blue line for the second straight game when Ron Hainsey didn't come out of the locker room after the second intermission.

“We've got a lot of guys with some overextended minutes right now that we're trying to do a better job to manage,” Sullivan said. “It's tough when you go down players during the game, especially on the blue line. Guys are forced to have to play minutes. That's just the nature of the business, and it seems like it's been happening to us every game so far this road trip. Hopefully we can try to stay healthy here down the stretch.”

Sullivan didn't have an update on Hainsey's condition after the game.

Some of the defensemen picking up excess minutes, players like Ian Cole and Justin Schultz who haven't been prone to turnovers most of this season, made miscues that turned into Flyers goals.

Sullivan was in no mood to rip them for it.

“When you're playing the type of minutes those guys are playing, sometimes mistakes are a part of it,” Sullivan said. “You try not to make the types of plays like that that result in Grade-A opportunities, but these guys have played extremely hard for us. They've played lots of minutes. For the most part, they're playing pretty solid hockey.”

The injury-riddled Penguins were wrapping up a five-game road trip that spanned four times zones. Because of the weather, they flew into Philadelphia on Wednesday on the morning of the game.

“We knew this was going to be a tough one coming into it,” Sullivan said. “We obviously didn't have the juice that we normally have. That made it hard.”

Given those circumstances, the Penguins' best chance to come away with points in the standings was to claim an early lead and sit on it.

The power play had two chances to strike in the first half of the game — once late in the first period and once early in the second — but struggled with zone entries and sputtered badly.

“It would have been nice to get some momentum off of that early,” center Sidney Crosby said.

Instead, Philadelphia claimed momentum for good with two goals in a six-minute span of the second period.

Brayden Schenn stopped a Schultz pass at the left half-wall to start a scoring play one minute in. Schenn threw the puck to the net, Dale Weise redirected it on goal and Sean Couturier buried the rebound at the right post.

About five minutes later, on the Flyers' third power play of the game, Ivan Provorov made an outstanding keep-in on a Matt Cullen clearing attempt at the left point and sent a pass across the ice to Shayne Gostisbehere for a shot. Wayne Simmonds cleaned up the rebound in front.

“They played pretty well. They played desperate,” goalie Matt Murray said. “I think they flat out outplayed us today.”

The Penguins are one of the best comeback teams in the league, winning eight times this season when trailing after two periods, but there was no rally on this night.

The line of Crosby, Jake Guentzel and continued to buzz around the opposition's net, but Steve Mason made 23 saves to record his third shutout of the season.

“To fall behind isn't putting yourself in a great scenario at any time,” Crosby said, “but especially given it's the last game of the trip here, that didn't help us.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.comor via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.