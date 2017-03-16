Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins send Archibald, Sundqvist back to AHL
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Getty Images
The Penguins' Oskar Sundqvist has a shot saved by Flyers goalie Steve Mason during the third period Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Updated 38 minutes ago

With players entering and exiting the lineup due to injury on almost a daily basis, the Penguins continued to shuffle personnel Thursday, sending forwards Josh Archibald and Oskar Sundqvist to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL.

With Matt Cullen back from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Tom Sestito coming off a four-game suspension and Patric Hornqvist closer to returning from a concussion, the team's depth at forward is improving.

Once Hornqvist returns, Carl Hagelin (lower body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) will be the team's only injured forwards. They're expected back near the end of the regular season.

Sundqvist played three games on the team's recently completed five-game road trip. Archibald played one. Neither recorded a point.

