Patchwork Penguins defeat Devils behind Rowney, Crosby

No one in the NHL pities the Penguins because of their plague of injuries, captain Sidney Crosby said Friday morning. If anything, the team's success with a changing cast of characters potentially inspires more ire.

Hours later against New Jersey at PPG Paints Arena, Crosby and company offered no sympathy for the struggling Devils.

Pace favored the hosts throughout their 6-4 win, which put the Penguins one point behind league-leading Washington in the standings. A lineup lacking Evgeni Malkin, Carl Hagelin, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Trevor Daley, Olli Maatta and Ron Hainsey still possessed the skating talent and offensive skills to pull New Jersey out of its stubborn, structured gameplan.

Five players scored for the Penguins, including 27-year-old rookie Carter Rowney, whose first NHL goal was the winner 5 minutes, 17 seconds into the final period.

Rowney, regarded as a long shot to even reach the highest level of hockey slightly more than two years ago, also earned the primary assist on the Penguins' fourth goal, which Nick Bonino delivered to cap a perfect three-on-two rush.

Bonino, stuck in a scoring slump until early March, swooped into the offensive zone flanked by Tom Kuhnhackl on his right and Rowney on his left. Kuhnhackl moved the puck to Rowney, who fed Bonino in the middle.

Likely to New Jersey's chagrin, end-to-end action and scoring chances abounded for both sides in the first period. The Devils had a season-high six goals one night earlier against Philadelphia, but as the team with the worst scoring production in the Eastern Conference, they recognized the futility of trading chances with the NHL's goals leader.

Neutralizing the Penguins' ability to push the pace sat at the top of New Jersey's agenda.

Unfortunately for the visitors, many forms of the Penguins' speed became apparent in their three first-period goals.

Kessel raced past pressure in transition and whipped a wrist shot over goaltender Keith Kinkaid's shoulder with 13:23 left in the opening period.

The goal ended a 13-game scoring drought for the winger.

A short burst of quickness from Jake Guentzel allowed him to chase down and bury a loose rebound at the right post after Brian Dumoulin snuck a shot from the slot through heavy traffic.

Crisp puck movement along the blue line during a five-on-three man advantage set up a Sidney Crosby's one-timer, which gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 14.5 seconds remaining before the first intermission.

Both of the Devils' goals stemmed from their exploitation of the Penguins' aggressiveness on the forecheck.

Kyle Palmieri opened the game's scoring when he received a perfect puck into space from Taylor Hall and raced down the left wing to fire on Murray from close range.

A little more than eight minutes later, Stefan Noesen finished an easy look at the net front after the Penguins lost track of their transition defense assignments.

Beau Bennett, traded from the Penguins to New Jersey at the draft last June, finally found the back of the net against his former team, as he rifled a juicy rebound past Murray with 51 seconds left in the middle period to cut the Devils' deficit to 4-3.

For a portion of the second period, fears grew that the Penguins' injury count increased by one, as a puck flew into the team's bench and hit Conor Sheary in the face.

Sheary went down the runway and missed more than eight minutes of game action but ultimately returned and rejoined the forward rotation.

